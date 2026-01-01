Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Cloudron Hosting services.

Cloudron is a platform that simplifies deploying, managing, and maintaining self-hosted web applications on a server. It provides an app store, automatic updates, user management, and backups so you can run services like email, file sync, wikis, and more from one place.

What is Cloudron and what is it used for?

Running Cloudron on a VPS gives you a stable, always-online environment with dedicated resources and a public IP address. This makes your apps accessible from anywhere, avoids reliance on home internet and hardware, and makes it easier to scale as you add more services.

Why should I run Cloudron on a VPS instead of a local server?

On a VPS, you retain full root or sudo access to the underlying operating system while Cloudron manages your apps and services. You can tweak server-level settings, configure DNS, certificates, and networking, and selectively enable advanced options like custom domains, environment variables, and app-level configurations.

How much control and customization do I have with Cloudron on a VPS?

A VPS is well-suited for Cloudron because you can assign dedicated CPU, RAM, and storage resources to support multiple applications. As your usage grows, you can upgrade the VPS plan or move to a larger instance, helping maintain performance and uptime for your users.

Who is Cloudron VPS hosting best suited for?