Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Akaunting Hosting services.

Akaunting is an open-source accounting software designed for small businesses, freelancers, and self-employed professionals. It helps you manage invoices, expenses, customers, vendors, and basic financial reporting through a web-based interface.

What is Akaunting and what can I use it for?

Hosting Akaunting on a VPS gives you dedicated resources, which helps keep your accounting dashboard responsive even during busy periods. It also isolates your application from other users on the server, improving security and giving you more consistent performance.

Why should I host Akaunting on a VPS instead of shared hosting?

With a VPS you typically get root or sudo access, so you can choose the operating system, PHP version, database, and web server stack that best fit Akaunting. You can fine-tune PHP, database, and caching settings, install extra modules, and integrate additional tools such as backup scripts or security hardening.

How much control do I have over my Akaunting setup on a VPS?

A VPS lets you allocate CPU, RAM, and storage specifically for Akaunting, which supports smooth performance when handling many invoices, users, or records. As your data grows, you can upgrade resources, add storage, or optimize the database to keep the application fast and stable.

Who is Akaunting VPS hosting best suited for?