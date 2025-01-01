Up to 67% off
Umbraco VPS hosting
Take control of your Umbraco environment
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
£ 6.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect Umbraco VPS hosting plan
KVM 1
£ 13.99SAVE 64%
£ 4.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at £8.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
MOST POPULAR
KVM 2
£ 17.99SAVE 61%
£ 6.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at £10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
KVM 4
£ 29.99SAVE 67%
£ 9.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at £22.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
KVM 8
£ 49.99SAVE 64%
£ 17.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at £39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
Payment terms
Join the Umbraco community
Umbraco is a free, open-source content management system built on Microsoft .NET. Thanks to plenty of customisation options, Umbraco is ideal for scaling your online projects.Get even more freedom and flexibility with full root access to your server, which is included in our Umbraco VPS hosting plans.
Customise, optimise, and modernise your websites
Combine the Umbraco CMS with a powerful and secure VPS hosting service. Give your projects the infrastructure they deserve.
FlexibilityInstall any plugins you might need. Tweak your server settings as you want. Need more server resources? Upgrade anytime.
PerformanceGet lighting-fast speed with AMD EPYC processors, NVMe SSD storage, and 300 Mb/s network infrastructure for your needs.
SecurityHave peace of mind knowing you can always restore your data from the latest free automatic backup and take a manual snapshot.
Instant AI support
Need some help with server configuration? Not sure how to install an Umbraco extension? Simply ask any VPS-related question and get immediate help from our AI Assistant.
VPS hosting company you can rely on
Host your Umbraco site where your audience is
Choose from data centres in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your target audience and get faster content delivery.
Umbraco VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Umbraco virtual private server hosting services.