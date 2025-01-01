Up to 71% off
Umbraco VPS hosting
Take control of your Umbraco environment
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₦ 6,900.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect Umbraco VPS hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
61% OFF
KVM 1
₦ 6,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦12,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
68% OFF
KVM 2
₦ 8,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦17,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
71% OFF
KVM 4
₦ 12,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦34,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 8
₦ 25,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦68,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Join the Umbraco community
Umbraco is a free, open-source content management system built on Microsoft .NET. Thanks to plenty of customization options, Umbraco is ideal for scaling your online projects.Get even more freedom and flexibility with full root access to your server, which is included in our Umbraco VPS hosting plans.
Customize, optimize, and modernize your websites
Combine the Umbraco CMS with a powerful and secure VPS hosting service. Give your projects the infrastructure they deserve.
FlexibilityInstall any plugins you might need. Tweak your server settings as you want. Need more server resources? Upgrade anytime.
PerformanceGet lighting-fast speed with AMD EPYC processors, NVMe SSD storage, and 300 Mb/s network infrastructure for your needs.
SecurityHave peace of mind knowing you can always restore your data from the latest free automatic backup and take a manual snapshot.
Instant AI support
Need some help with server configuration? Not sure how to install an Umbraco extension? Simply ask any VPS-related question and get immediate help from our AI Assistant.
VPS hosting company you can rely on
Host your Umbraco site where your audience is
Choose from data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your target audience and get faster content delivery.
Umbraco VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Umbraco virtual private server hosting services.