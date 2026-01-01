bluesky hosting provider

Bluesky is a decentralized social network built on the AT Protocol, designed to give users more control over their online identity and content. It lets you create, share, and follow posts in a familiar timeline-style interface, while supporting interoperability with other services built on the same protocol.

What is Bluesky and what can I use it for?

Using a VPS for Bluesky components, such as personal data repositories or experimental services, gives you dedicated resources and consistent network performance. You are not limited by shared hosting restrictions, which makes it easier to run background processes, APIs, and protocol-related tools reliably.

With a VPS you typically get root or administrator access, so you can configure the operating system, install AT Protocol tooling, and run custom services. You can choose your preferred tech stack, automate deployments, and fine‑tune networking, logging, and security settings to match your needs.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Bluesky services on a VPS?

A VPS can offer stable CPU, RAM, and storage allocations that keep Bluesky-related services responsive, even during periods of higher activity. You can upgrade resources, add more instances, or adjust storage as your usage grows, helping maintain low latency and high availability for connected clients and integrations.

Who is Bluesky VPS hosting best suited for?