Up to 72% off web hosting + website builder
Best web hosting deals 2025
24/7 customer support Free domain Free website migration
Rs. 559 /mo
+ months free
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect plan
Single
Ideal solution for beginners.
Rs. 1,399SAVE 79%
Rs. 299 /mo
0 months free
Renews at Rs.699/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
1 website
Managed Hosting for WordPress
10 GB SSD storage
Hostinger Website Builder
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Free automatic website migration
1 mailbox - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Weekly backups
WooCommerce
Free CDN
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
See all features
MOST POPULAR
Premium
Everything you need to create your website.
Rs. 1,999SAVE 72%
Rs. 559 /mo
+ months free
Renews at Rs.1,099/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
25 websites
Managed Hosting for WordPress
25 GB SSD storage
Hostinger Website Builder
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Free automatic website migration
25 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Weekly backups
Starter WooCommerce
Free CDN
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
See all features
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features.
Rs. 2,499SAVE 64%
Rs. 899 /mo
+ months free
Renews at Rs.1,899/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
50 websites
Managed Hosting for WordPress
50 GB NVMe storage
Hostinger Website Builder
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Free automatic website migration
50 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Daily backups (Rs.7,188 value)
Basic WooCommerce Optimisation
Free CDN
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
See all features
Cloud Startup
Enjoy optimized performance & powerful resources.
Rs. 5,699SAVE 63%
Rs. 2,099 /mo
+ months free
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
100 websites
Managed Hosting for WordPress
100 GB NVMe storage
Hostinger Website Builder
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Free automatic website migration
100 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Daily backups (Rs.7,188 value)
Standard WooCommerce
Free CDN
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
See all features
Payment terms
Premium web hosting
If you’re running a medium-traffic business site or a small eCommerce store, the Premium plan will be the right choice.
Get an AI-powered website builder or the Starter WooCommerce package, a free domain for the first year, a free email, weekly backups, and benefit from our massive Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals.
Business web hosting
If you’re running a medium-traffic business site or a small eCommerce store, the Premium plan will be the right choice.
Get an AI-powered website builder or the Starter WooCommerce package, a free domain for the first year, a free email, weekly backups, and benefit from our massive Blessed Friday & Cyber Monday deals.
Cloud Startup
Now is your chance to claim the biggest discount on our Business hosting plan. It offers automated daily backups, 200 GB of NVMe storage space, and a global CDN for up to 40% faster loading times.
Being able to handle 4x more traffic than Premium, Business web hosting is designed for seasoned entrepreneurs and marketers. Its robust AI tools allow for faster web development, content creation, image generation, and more.
Start smooth with a free domain
Our best web hosting deals for Blessed Friday include a free domain for a year and lifetime SSL certificates.
Grow your traffic
We believe that security comes first. Deliver a secure browsing experience and bring in more visitors with unlimited free SSL certificates.
Boost your online presence
Improve your brand credibility with a professional domain name, including the popular .com extension and industry-specific TLDs like .tech and .store.
Limited Blessed Friday hosting deals & Cyber Monday offers
Don't miss out: make your online journey possible at a fraction of the cost. Regardless of whether you're just starting out, are a seasoned online marketer, or an experienced entrepreneur, you'll find a web hosting plan that meets your needs for a superb price. Our Blessed Friday hosting deals are available for a limited time only, so when they’re gone, they are really gone.
Growing your website is easy and risk-free
Save big with Blessed Friday web hosting deals and experience our world-class services.
Fast and reliableOptimized for WordPressRound-the-clock support30-day money-back guarantee
Fast and reliable
Speedy loading times help you retain visitors, keeping the door open for conversions. We offer a 99.9% uptime guarantee and provide unlimited bandwidth for maximum performance.
Blessed Friday web hosting deals FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about our web hosting deals for Blessed Friday & Cyber Monday.