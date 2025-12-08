Black Friday: Get extra months free

Up to 84% off web hosting

Best Black Friday web hosting deals 2025

Free domain and website migration Run WordPress or any other CMS 24/7 customer support
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Black Friday web hosting deals {year}
Recommended by WordPress.org

Don't miss the Black Friday deals

24/7 support

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

Web hosting discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

With our special Black Friday and Cyber Monday hosting deals, you get the same premium web hosting services but at a much better price.

Premium web hosting

Whether you’re starting a side hustle, growing your business, or bringing a creative idea to life, now’s the best time to get online.
Build a professional website with our AI tools or WordPress in few clicks, and enjoy a free domain, weekly backups, and everything you need to succeed. All at the best price of the year with our Black Friday deal.
Premium web hosting

Business web hosting

Now is your chance to claim the biggest discount on our Business web hosting plan. It offers daily backups to prevent any data loss and a global CDN for up to 40% faster loading times.
With the ability to handle 4x more traffic than Premium, our Business plan is designed for seasoned entrepreneurs and marketers. Its robust AI tools allow for faster web development, content creation, image generation, and more.
Business web hosting

Cloud Startup

Ready to scale your business? It’s the perfect time to get our Cloud Startup plan with a Black Friday discount! Enjoy a managed hosting solution that’s as powerful as a VPS.
Get a dedicated IP address, 24/7 priority support from experts, advanced WooCommerce features, and handle 2x more traffic than with the Business web hosting plan.
Cloud Startup

Start seamlessly with a free domain

Our best web hosting deals for Black Friday include a free domain name for a year and lifetime SSL certificates.

Secure your site

Security comes first. Deliver a secure browsing experience and bring in more visitors with unlimited free SSL certificates.

Boost your online presence

Improve your brand credibility with a professional domain name, including the popular .com extension and industry-specific TLDs like .tech and .store.
Start seamlessly with a free domain

Limited Black Friday & Cyber Monday offers

With Hostinger’s lowest prices of the year, you’ll get everything you need to launch or grow online. Don’t wait – these offers are only here for a limited time.

Growing your website is easy and risk-free

Save big with Black Friday web hosting deals and experience our world-class services.
Growing your website is easy and risk-free

Fast and reliable

Speedy loading times help you retain visitors, keeping the door open for conversions. We offer a 99.9% uptime guarantee and provide unlimited bandwidth for maximum performance.

Optimized for WordPress

Round-the-clock support

30-day money-back guarantee

Explore more Hostinger Black Friday deals

VPS deals

Website Builder deals

Domain deals

Black Friday web hosting deals FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our web hosting deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday.

How can I claim the Black Friday web hosting deals?

Is there any difference between promotional hosting and Hostinger's full-priced hosting services?

How are your web hosting prices so low?

How long are Black Friday web hosting deals going to be available?

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday web hosting deals?

How does Hostinger web hosting work?

How do I get the Black Friday deals for managed WordPress hosting?

Does Hostinger offer Black Friday VPS deals?

How can I set up an account with Hostinger?

Is technical knowledge required to use Hostinger's hosting products?

What kind of hosting should I choose for my projects?

How do I build a website with Hostinger?

Will I get Black Friday deals if I want to upgrade my current plan?

Do you have any customer support services?

Is it possible to run ecommerce websites with Hostinger?

Can I migrate my website to Hostinger?

How can I claim my free domain?

Can I use a domain name to create a domain-based email address?

Are there any additional fees at Hostinger?

Does Hostinger offer automated backups?

How do you ensure security?

Do you have enterprise solutions?