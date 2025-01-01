Up to 78% off web hosting + website builder
Best web hosting deals 2025
24/7 customer support Free Domain Registration Free website migration
£ 2.59 /mo
+ months free
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect plan
Premium
Great for personal websites and portfolios
£ 11.99SAVE 78%
£ 2.59 /mo
For 48-month term
+ months free
Renews at £5.99/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
25 websites
Managed hosting for WordPress
25 GB SSD storage
Hostinger Website Builder
Free domain (£8.99 value)
Free automatic website migration
50 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Weekly backups
Starter WooCommerce
Free CDN
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
Discover more
MOST POPULAR
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£ 14.99SAVE 75%
£ 3.79 /mo
For 48-month term
+ months free
Renews at £8.99/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
50 websites
Managed hosting for WordPress
50 GB NVMe storage
Hostinger Website Builder
Free domain (£8.99 value)
Free automatic website migration
100 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Daily backups (£23.88 value)
Basic WooCommerce Optimisation
Free CDN
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
Discover more
Cloud Startup
Enjoy optimized performance & powerful resources.
£ 22.99SAVE 65%
£ 7.99 /mo
For 48-month term
+ months free
Renews at £16.99/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
100 websites
Managed hosting for WordPress
100 GB NVMe storage
Hostinger Website Builder
Free domain (£8.99 value)
Free automatic website migration
200 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Daily backups (£23.88 value)
Standard WooCommerce
Free CDN
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
Discover more
Payment terms
Premium web hosting
If you’re running a medium-traffic business site or a small eCommerce store, the Premium plan will be the right choice.
Get an AI-powered website builder or the Starter WooCommerce package, a free domain for the first year, a free email, weekly backups, and benefit from our massive Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals.
Business web hosting
If you’re running a medium-traffic business site or a small eCommerce store, the Premium plan will be the right choice.
Get an AI-powered website builder or the Starter WooCommerce package, a free domain for the first year, a free email, weekly backups, and benefit from our massive Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals.
Cloud Startup
Now is your chance to claim the biggest discount on our Business hosting plan. It offers automated daily backups, 200 GB of NVMe storage space, and a global CDN for up to 40% faster loading times.
Being able to handle 4x more traffic than Premium, Business web hosting is designed for seasoned entrepreneurs and marketers. Its robust AI tools allow for faster web development, content creation, image generation, and more.
Start smooth with a free domain
Our best web hosting deals for Black Friday include a free domain for a year and lifetime SSL certificates.
Grow your traffic
We believe that security comes first. Deliver a secure browsing experience and bring in more visitors with unlimited free SSL certificates.
Boost your online presence
Improve your brand credibility with a professional domain name, including the popular .com extension and industry-specific TLDs like .tech and .store.
Limited Black Friday hosting deals & Cyber Monday offers
Kickstart your online journey for a fraction of the cost with the Black Friday hosting deals. Whether you're a first-time website owner, a seasoned online marketer, or an experienced web developer, you will find a web hosting plan that meets your needs for an unbeatable price. Don't miss out – we also offer Cyber Monday hosting deals. Both deals are available for a limited time only. Once they’re over, you will have to wait for another shot next year.
Growing your website is easy and risk-free
Save big with Black Friday web hosting deals and experience our world-class services.
Fast and reliable
Speedy loading times help you retain visitors, keeping the door open for conversions. We offer a 99.9% uptime guarantee and provide unlimited bandwidth for maximum performance.
Black Friday web hosting deals FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about our web hosting deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday.