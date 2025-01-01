Up to 71% off
Supabase VPS hosting
Simple backend. Secure infrastructure
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₦ 6,900.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect Supabase VPS hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
61% OFF
KVM 1
₦ 6,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦12,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
68% OFF
KVM 2
₦ 8,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦17,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
71% OFF
KVM 4
₦ 12,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦34,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 8
₦ 25,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦68,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Host Supabase on your own server
Supabase is an open-source backend-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, ideal for building and scaling your applications. It comes with a PostgreSQL database, built-in authentication, real-time subscriptions, and more.If you use a self-hosted Supabase version, you can customize the server as much as you want with our VPS hosting.
Optimized infrastructure for Supabase VPS. Ready to go
Combine Supabase’s impressive functionality, easy backend, and open-source tools, with a secure, reliable, and speedy VPS hosting infrastructure.
Added securityEnjoy DDoS protection, malware detection, and a dedicated IP address – all included at no extra cost. Plus, you'll get automatic weekly backups and a snapshot.
Easy deploymentBegin developing your own infrastructure instantly. With the Ubuntu 22.04 64bit and Supabase template, you’ll be all set up in a few clicks.
Powerful performanceGet AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage with a 300 Mb/s network infrastructure for your needs. If you need more resources, you can add them any time.
Work smarter with Kodee
Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help, every click of the way.Now, you can spend more time doing what you love, and less time finding how to update your PostgreSQL database or reading complex manuals on managing your server.
Supabase hosting you can rely on
Launch locally. Grow globally
Boost loading speed by choosing a server location as close as possible to where your audience lives. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Supabase VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Supabase virtual private server hosting services.