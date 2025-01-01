Supabase is an open-source backend-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, designed to help you build and scale your projects, such as eCommerce websites, real-time chat applications, data-driven dashboards, collaborative tools, mobile apps, and more.

Meanwhile, Supabase VPS hosting refers to self-hosting the platform on your virtual private server. This creates plenty of opportunities for your business – you can modify the server settings as you want with full root access, enjoy advanced security measures such as a built-in firewall and a malware scanner for detecting and removing malicious files, and get more resources as your project grows.