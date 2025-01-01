Up to 71% off

phpBB VPS hosting

Your forum, your server, your rules

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
RM  19.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
phpbb hero

Pick your perfect phpBB VPS Hosting plan

24/7 support

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Mature and stable forum software

Created in 2000, phpBB is a free and open-source software solution for building forums. You can create a forum for any kind of purpose – controversial discussions, gaming community, or customer support.

Get unlimited customization options with full root access, dedicated resources, and scalable plans with our VPS hosting service.
phpbb 1

Customize your forum with phpBB VPS Hosting

Host your online project in an environment engineered for phpBB's scalability, security, and peak performance.
phpbb 2

Performance and speed

Enjoy AMD EPYC processors, NVMe SSD storage, and optimized server configurations. Need more resources? Update anytime.
phpbb 3

Robust security

Forget about malicious files with a malware scanner and get rid of bot traffic with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall.
phpbb 4

99.9% uptime guarantee

Make sure your forum always stays online with a 99.9% uptime guarantee. Our 300 Mb/s network ensures it also stays fast.

Launch your phpBB forum on reliable VPS hosting

Instant AI support

You won’t have to spend hours looking for a suitable command, going through instructions on how to update a database, or reading complex manuals on how to configure your server. Ask any VPS-related question, and our AI Assistant will answer in seconds.

phpbb 5

phpBB hosting provider you can rely on

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Host your forum where your audience is

Choose from data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your target audience and deliver content faster.

datacenters

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. VPS refunds are subject to a 180-day waiting period between refunds. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

phpBB VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about phpBB virtual private server hosting services.

What is phpBB VPS Hosting?

How do I install phpBB on my VPS?

What are the server requirements for phpBB?

Does phpBB support plugins and themes?

What support options are available for phpBB hosting?