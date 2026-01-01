Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

305,99MAD/annÃ©e203,99MAD/1Ã¨re annÃ©e
Ã‰conomisez 33%
Pour la premiÃ¨re annÃ©e
.gallery

Ã€ propos du domaine .gallery

Un aperÃ§u rapide pour vous aider Ã  choisir et Ã  enregistrer un domaine .gallery.

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Informations de domaine pour .gallery

TLD
.gallery
Type de TLD
gTLD
PÃ©riode d'inscription minimale
1 an
PÃ©riode d'inscription maximale
1 an
Protection de la confidentialitÃ© du domaine
Gratuit
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Pourquoi enregistrer votre domaine chez Hostinger ?

Aucune connaissance technique requise
Assistance d'experts 24h/24 et 7j/7
Protection de la vie privÃ©e du domaine gratuit
Page ou lien gratuit bientÃ´t disponible sur le site
Prix compÃ©titifs
Conseils

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Utilisez le nom de votre marque ou des mots-clÃ©s pour amÃ©liorer la reconnaissance et la visibilitÃ© dans les rÃ©sultats de recherche.
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FAQ sur le nom de domaine .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 203,99 MAD for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 305,99 MAD/an.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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