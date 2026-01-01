Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Backup settimanali automatici gratuiti
Scanner malware
Assistente AI
5,49  € /mese
Soddisfatti o rimborsati in 30 giorni
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

69% di sconto
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mese
Si rinnova a 11,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
1 vCPU Core
4GB di RAM
50 GB spazio su disco NVMe
4TB largezza di banda
Popolare
64% di sconto
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mese
Si rinnova a 14,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
2 vCPU Core
8GB di RAM
100 GB spazio su disco NVMe
8TB largezza di banda
69% di sconto
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mese
Si rinnova a 27,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
4 vCPU Core
16GB di RAM
200 GB spazio su disco NVMe
16TB largezza di banda
66% di sconto
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mese
Si rinnova a 49,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
8 vCPU Core
32GB di RAM
400 GB spazio su disco NVMe
32TB largezza di banda
69% di sconto
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mese
Si rinnova a 11,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
1 vCPU Core
4GB di RAM
50 GB spazio su disco NVMe
4TB largezza di banda
Popolare
64% di sconto
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mese
Si rinnova a 14,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
2 vCPU Core
8GB di RAM
100 GB spazio su disco NVMe
8TB largezza di banda
69% di sconto
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mese
Si rinnova a 27,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
4 vCPU Core
16GB di RAM
200 GB spazio su disco NVMe
16TB largezza di banda
66% di sconto
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mese
Si rinnova a 49,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
8 vCPU Core
32GB di RAM
400 GB spazio su disco NVMe
32TB largezza di banda

Ogni piano ha tutto quello di cui hai bisogno e anche di più

Processori AMD EPYC
Archiviazione SSD NVMe
Data center in tutto il mondo
Backup gratuiti settimanali
Gestione del firewall
Velocità di rete di 1 Gbps
API pubblica
Assistente AI basato su MCP
Dominio gratuito per 1 anno
Processori AMD EPYC
Archiviazione SSD NVMe
Data center in tutto il mondo
Backup gratuiti settimanali
Gestione del firewall
Velocità di rete di 1 Gbps
API pubblica
Assistente AI basato su MCP
Dominio gratuito per 1 anno

Tutti i piani prevedono il pagamento anticipato. La tariffa mensile riflette il prezzo totale del piano diviso per il numero di mesi del piano.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Posizione del server consigliata:

Controllo in corso...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Sono incredibilmente soddisfatto del VPS hosting di Hostinger! Il loro uptime è costantemente eccellente, mantenendo il mio sito sempre funzionante. Ogni volta che ho avuto bisogno di aiuto, il loro team di supporto tecnico è stato rapido, competente e davvero disponibile.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Tutto funziona alla grande con Hostinger, con il chatbot AI e la chat umana, se l'AI non riesce a risolvere il tuo problema. Oh, e il VPS è semplicemente fantastico, senza alti e bassi. Grazie al team di sviluppo e a tutti gli altri coinvolti. Continuate così 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finalmente un'azienda di VPS hosting che fa le cose per bene! Prezzi convenienti. Un portale eccellente che rispetta il tempo dei propri utenti. Backup impeccabili. Ottimo supporto, affidabile. Dà una sensazione di sicurezza.

Omkar
Omkar

Ho contattato l'assistenza di Hostinger dopo aver perso l'accesso alla mia istanza n8n self-hosted e non potrei essere più colpito. Kodee e Mohammad del team di supporto sono stati incredibilmente pazienti e scrupolosi.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Grazie mille a Carla per avermi aiutato con questo aggiornamento N8N sul mio VPS Hostinger. Professionale e competente, grazie ancora Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Il VPS di Hostinger è assolutamente eccezionale. Funziona sempre. È sempre veloce e stabile. Non va mai in down, non si blocca mai.

Martin K
Martin K

L'azienda sta andando bene, sono molto soddisfatto dei servizi specifici che utilizzo. Non è costosa quanto alcuni fornitori che offrono configurazioni VPS e piani tariffari di qualità.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

Soddisfatti o rimborsati in 30 giorni

Provalo senza rischi con la nostra garanzia di rimborso entro 30 giorni. Consulta la nostra politica di rimborso per maggiori dettagli.

Google
Valutazione
4.8/5
1,237
recensioni
HostAdvice
Valutazione
4.6/5
2,432
recensioni
WpBeginner
Valutazione
4.7
874
recensioni

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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