Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
31,99€/έτος22,99€/1ο έτοςΓια το πρώτο έτος
Εξοικονομήστε 28%
Σχετικά με το domain .photo
Μια γρήγορη επισκόπηση που θα σας βοηθήσει να επιλέξετε και να καταχωρίσετε ένα domain .photo
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Πληροφορίες τομέα για .photo
Ανώτατο Επίπεδο
.photo
Τύπος TLD
gTLD
Ελάχιστη περίοδος εγγραφής
1 έτος
Μέγιστη περίοδος εγγραφής
3 χρόνια
Προστασία απορρήτου τομέα
Δωρεάν
Κλείδωμα Εγγραφής
Τομείς IDN
DNSSEC
Τέλος ICANN
0,17€
Γιατί να καταχωρήσετε το domain σας στη Hostinger;
Δεν απαιτούνται τεχνικές γνώσεις
24/7 υποστήριξη από ειδικούς
Δωρεάν προστασία απορρήτου domain
Δωρεάν σελίδα ή σύνδεσμος στην ιστοσελίδα bio
Ανταγωνιστικές τιμές
Συμβουλές
Πώς να αποκτήσετε το καλύτερο όνομα domain
1. Συμπεριλάβετε το όνομα του brand σας
Χρησιμοποιήστε το όνομα του brand σας ή τις λέξεις-κλειδιά σας για να ενισχύσετε την αναγνώριση και την προβολή σας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης.
2. Φροντίστε να είναι σύντομο
Τα ονόματα domain κάτω των τριών λέξεων είναι πιο εύκολο να διαβαστούν και να απομνημονευτούν.
3. Λιγότερο είναι περισσότερο
Αποφύγετε τις παύλες, τους αριθμούς, την αργκό και τις λέξεις που είναι δύσκολο να γραφτούν.
4. Σκεφτείτε το κοινό σας
Επιλέξτε μια επέκταση που ταιριάζει στο κοινό σας, είτε πρόκειται για τοπικό είτε για παγκόσμιο επίπεδο.
5. Δράστε γρήγορα
Τα εξαιρετικά domains πωλούνται γρήγορα — αναζητήστε και εξασφαλίστε τα δικά σας σήμερα.Έναρξη αναζήτησης
Εξερευνήστε άλλες επεκτάσεις domain
.gr
Οι Έλληνες πελάτες το περιμένουν αυτό
.com
Το αγαπημένο domain στον κόσμο
.online
Η επιχείρησή σας, ανοιχτή 24/7
.io
Το domain που θέλει κάθε startup
.icu
Δείξτε ότι δραστηριοποιήστε στο .icu
.xyz
Φρέσκο. Μοντέρνο. Απεριόριστα ευέλικτο.
.pro
Δείξε στον κόσμο τι κάνεις καλύτερα
.cloud
Πού λειτουργούν οι σύγχρονες επιχειρήσεις
Συχνές ερωτήσεις για τα domain .photo
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99€ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99€/έτος. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.