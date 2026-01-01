Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

31,99/έτος22,99/1ο έτος
Εξοικονομήστε 28%
Για το πρώτο έτος
.photo

Σχετικά με το domain .photo

Μια γρήγορη επισκόπηση που θα σας βοηθήσει να επιλέξετε και να καταχωρίσετε ένα domain .photo

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Πληροφορίες τομέα για .photo

Ανώτατο Επίπεδο
.photo
Τύπος TLD
gTLD
Ελάχιστη περίοδος εγγραφής
1 έτος
Μέγιστη περίοδος εγγραφής
3 χρόνια
Προστασία απορρήτου τομέα
Δωρεάν
Κλείδωμα Εγγραφής
Τομείς IDN
DNSSEC
Τέλος ICANN
0,17€

Γιατί να καταχωρήσετε το domain σας στη Hostinger;

Δεν απαιτούνται τεχνικές γνώσεις
24/7 υποστήριξη από ειδικούς
Δωρεάν προστασία απορρήτου domain
Δωρεάν σελίδα ή σύνδεσμος στην ιστοσελίδα bio
Ανταγωνιστικές τιμές
Συμβουλές

Πώς να αποκτήσετε το καλύτερο όνομα domain

1. Συμπεριλάβετε το όνομα του brand σας

Χρησιμοποιήστε το όνομα του brand σας ή τις λέξεις-κλειδιά σας για να ενισχύσετε την αναγνώριση και την προβολή σας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης.
Τα ονόματα domain κάτω των τριών λέξεων είναι πιο εύκολο να διαβαστούν και να απομνημονευτούν.
Αποφύγετε τις παύλες, τους αριθμούς, την αργκό και τις λέξεις που είναι δύσκολο να γραφτούν.
Επιλέξτε μια επέκταση που ταιριάζει στο κοινό σας, είτε πρόκειται για τοπικό είτε για παγκόσμιο επίπεδο.
Τα εξαιρετικά domains πωλούνται γρήγορα — αναζητήστε και εξασφαλίστε τα δικά σας σήμερα.Έναρξη αναζήτησης

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Συχνές ερωτήσεις για τα domain .photo

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99€ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99€/έτος. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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