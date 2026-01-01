Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
Δημοφιλέστερο
79% έκπτωση
Business
Περισσότερα εργαλεία και ισχύς για ανάπτυξη
18,99
3,99 /μήνα

+2 μήνας δωρεάν

Επιλογή πακέτου
Αποκτήστε 48 μήνες με 191,52€ (κανονική τιμή 911,52€). Τιμή ανανέωσης 16,99€/μήνα.
5 Managed Node.js web εφαρμογές
Έως 50 ιστοσελίδες
5 μονάδες vibe coding
2 CPU πυρήνες
3 GB RAM
50 GB αποθηκευτικού χώρου NVMe, του πιο γρήγορου στον κόσμο
5 mailboxes ανά ιστοσελίδα - δωρεάν για 1 έτος

Οφέλη Business:

Δημιουργήστε με τα Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Δωρεάν domain για 1 έτος
Διαχειριζόμενα πιστοποιητικά SSL
ΔΩΡΕΑΝ
Παγκόσμιο εσωτερικό CDN
ΔΩΡΕΑΝ
Ενσωμάτωση του GitHub με αυτόματες αναπτύξεις
Αναπτύξεις που βασίζονται σε IDE
ΝΕΟ
Καθημερινά και κατά παραγγελία αντίγραφα ασφαλείας
Τείχος προστασίας διαδικτυακών εφαρμογών
Διαχείριση κυκλοφορίας από AI Bots
Απεριόριστο εύρος ζώνης
Διαχειριζόμενη βάση δεδομένων MySQL
69% έκπτωση
Cloud Startup
20X περισσότερη ισχύς για τις ιστοσελίδες σας με Cloud hosting
25,99
7,99 /μήνα

+2 μήνας δωρεάν

Επιλογή πακέτου
Αποκτήστε 48 μήνες με 383,52€ (κανονική τιμή 1.247,52€). Τιμή ανανέωσης 23,99€/μήνα.
10 Managed Node.js web εφαρμογές
ΝΕΟ
Έως 100 ιστοσελίδες
5 μονάδες vibe coding
4 CPU πυρήνες
4 GB RAM
100 GB αποθηκευτικού χώρου NVMe, του πιο γρήγορου στον κόσμο
10 mailboxes ανά ιστοσελίδα - δωρεάν για 1 έτος

Τα πάντα στο Business, συν:

Απολαύστε υποστήριξη από ειδικούς κατά προτεραιότητα – 24/7
Αποκτήστε επιπλέον έλεγχο και σταθερότητα με μια αποκλειστική διεύθυνση IP
Διαχειριστείτε την υψηλή κυκλοφορία με αυξημένη ισχύ για μία εβδομάδα ή μήνα
Υψηλότερες επιδόσεις βάσης δεδομένων & υψηλότερα όρια σύνδεσης
Δημοφιλέστερο
79% έκπτωση
Business
Περισσότερα εργαλεία και ισχύς για ανάπτυξη
18,99
3,99 /μήνα

+2 μήνας δωρεάν

Επιλογή πακέτου
Αποκτήστε 48 μήνες με 191,52€ (κανονική τιμή 911,52€). Τιμή ανανέωσης 16,99€/μήνα.
5 Managed Node.js web εφαρμογές
Έως 50 ιστοσελίδες
5 μονάδες vibe coding
2 CPU πυρήνες
3 GB RAM
50 GB αποθηκευτικού χώρου NVMe, του πιο γρήγορου στον κόσμο
5 mailboxes ανά ιστοσελίδα - δωρεάν για 1 έτος

Οφέλη Business:

Δημιουργήστε με τα Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Δωρεάν domain για 1 έτος
Διαχειριζόμενα πιστοποιητικά SSL
ΔΩΡΕΑΝ
Παγκόσμιο εσωτερικό CDN
ΔΩΡΕΑΝ
Ενσωμάτωση του GitHub με αυτόματες αναπτύξεις
Αναπτύξεις που βασίζονται σε IDE
ΝΕΟ
Καθημερινά και κατά παραγγελία αντίγραφα ασφαλείας
Τείχος προστασίας διαδικτυακών εφαρμογών
Διαχείριση κυκλοφορίας από AI Bots
Απεριόριστο εύρος ζώνης
Διαχειριζόμενη βάση δεδομένων MySQL
69% έκπτωση
Cloud Startup
20X περισσότερη ισχύς για τις ιστοσελίδες σας με Cloud hosting
25,99
7,99 /μήνα

+2 μήνας δωρεάν

Επιλογή πακέτου
Αποκτήστε 48 μήνες με 383,52€ (κανονική τιμή 1.247,52€). Τιμή ανανέωσης 23,99€/μήνα.
10 Managed Node.js web εφαρμογές
ΝΕΟ
Έως 100 ιστοσελίδες
5 μονάδες vibe coding
4 CPU πυρήνες
4 GB RAM
100 GB αποθηκευτικού χώρου NVMe, του πιο γρήγορου στον κόσμο
10 mailboxes ανά ιστοσελίδα - δωρεάν για 1 έτος

Τα πάντα στο Business, συν:

Απολαύστε υποστήριξη από ειδικούς κατά προτεραιότητα – 24/7
Αποκτήστε επιπλέον έλεγχο και σταθερότητα με μια αποκλειστική διεύθυνση IP
Διαχειριστείτε την υψηλή κυκλοφορία με αυξημένη ισχύ για μία εβδομάδα ή μήνα
Υψηλότερες επιδόσεις βάσης δεδομένων & υψηλότερα όρια σύνδεσης

Η τιμή που εμφανίζεται είναι η μηνιαία τιμή χωρίς τους ισχύοντες φόρους. Η συνολική τιμή για το πακέτο που πρέπει να πληρώσετε εκ των προτέρων στο ταμείο περιλαμβάνει τη μηνιαία τιμή πολλαπλασιασμένη με τον αριθμό των μηνών του πακέτου σας, μαζί με τους ισχύοντες φόρους.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

Μας ενδιαφέρει το απόρρητό σας

Αυτή η ιστοσελίδα χρησιμοποιεί cookies τα οποία είναι απαραίτητα για τη σωστή λειτουργία της και για τη λήψη δεδομένων σχετικά με τον τρόπο με τον οποίο αλληλεπιδράτε με αυτή, καθώς και για σκοπούς μάρκετινγκ. Με την αποδοχή, συμφωνείτε με την αποθήκευση cookies στη συσκευή σας για σκοπούς διαφήμισης, εξατομίκευση και αναλυτικά στοιχεία, όπως περιγράφεται στην πολιτική cookies.