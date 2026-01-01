Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
ΞεκινήστεSee AI models
Πιστεύεται από κατασκευαστές σε όλο τον κόσμο.
10K+
Users worldwide
Λειτουργεί με OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain, και πολλά άλλα.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI μοντέλα
Παραλείψτε τη διαχείριση πολλαπλών κλειδιών API. Χρησιμοποιήστε ένα για κάθε μοντέλο.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 μοντέλα, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 μοντέλα συμπεριλαμβανομένου του Grok 4.3

Μιστράλ

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Μονσσότ

2 μοντέλα συμπεριλαμβανομένου Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Αλλαγή μοντέλων χωρίς επανασύνδεση

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Δείτε τι μπορεί να κάνει η στοίβα σας με το Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Διατηρήστε το SDK σας. Αλλάξτε μία διεύθυνση URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Διατηρήστε το SDK σας. Αλλάξτε μία διεύθυνση URL.

Χρήση μοντέλου παρακολούθησης στο hPanel

Ελέγξτε τη χρήση ανά μοντέλο, διαχειριστείτε το κοινόχρηστο υπόλοιπο πιστοληπτικής ικανότητας και συμπληρώστε από ένα σημείο. Δεν απαιτούνται ξεχωριστές πίνακες ελέγχου παρόχων.
Χρήση μοντέλου παρακολούθησης στο hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Εγκαταστήστε το OpenClaw ή τον Hermes Agent με ένα κλικ και συνδεθείτε αυτόματα στο Hostinger AI Router. Δεν υπάρχουν κλειδιά API για να επικολλήσετε, δεν υπάρχουν αρχεία διαμόρφωσης για να επεξεργαστείτε. Επιλέξτε το μοντέλο που χρησιμοποιεί ο πράκτορας σας από το hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Χρησιμοποιήστε κάθε μεγάλο μοντέλο, μια ισορροπία

    Πρόσβαση στο ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini και πολλά άλλα χωρίς ξεχωριστούς λογαριασμούς ή λογαριασμούς.

  • Αλλάξτε μοντέλα χωρίς να αγγίζετε τον κωδικό σας

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Οι πιστώσεις μετρούνται ανά αίτημα, έτσι δεν είστε ποτέ κλειδωμένοι σε ένα σταθερό μηνιαίο κόστος.

Πάρτε AI Router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Το Hostinger AI Router είναι ένα ασφαλές endpoint και dashboard για κάθε μοντέλο AI. Αντί να ανοίγετε λογαριασμούς με κάθε πάροχο, παίρνετε ένα κλειδί API που φτάνει σε διάφορα κορυφαία μοντέλα - όλα διαχειρίζονται εδώ στο hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Όλα τα μεγάλα: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral και πολλά άλλα, καθώς και μοντέλα ανοικτού κώδικα σε κείμενο, εικόνες, ήχο και ενσωματώματα. Μπορείτε να αλλάξετε ή να συγκρίνετε μοντέλα με μία μόνο αλλαγή παραμέτρων και χωρίς κλειδώματα προμηθευτών, και νέα μοντέλα θα είναι διαθέσιμα τη στιγμή που θα αποσταλούν.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Μπορείτε να δημιουργήσετε τα δικά σας φυλαχτά – φίλτρα εισόδου και εξόδου, όρια δαπανών ανά κλειδί και όρια τιμών. Η προσωρινή αποθήκευση μειώνει το κόστος και την καθυστέρηση των επαναλαμβανόμενων αιτημάτων. Από την πλευρά των δεδομένων, οι προειδοποιήσεις και οι απαντήσεις σας δεν χρησιμοποιούνται για την εκπαίδευση μοντέλων.

Μπορώ να το χρησιμοποιήσω στις δικές μου εφαρμογές και εκτός Hostinger;

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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