Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Μιστράλ
Μονσσότ
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Αλλαγή μοντέλων χωρίς επανασύνδεση
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Δείτε τι μπορεί να κάνει η στοίβα σας με το Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Διατηρήστε το SDK σας. Αλλάξτε μία διεύθυνση URL.
Χρήση μοντέλου παρακολούθησης στο hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Χρησιμοποιήστε κάθε μεγάλο μοντέλο, μια ισορροπία
Πρόσβαση στο ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini και πολλά άλλα χωρίς ξεχωριστούς λογαριασμούς ή λογαριασμούς.
Αλλάξτε μοντέλα χωρίς να αγγίζετε τον κωδικό σας
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Οι πιστώσεις μετρούνται ανά αίτημα, έτσι δεν είστε ποτέ κλειδωμένοι σε ένα σταθερό μηνιαίο κόστος.
Πάρτε AI RouterStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.