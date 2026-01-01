Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain
Σχετικά με το domain .gallery
What is a .gallery domain?
Who is a .gallery domain for?
Why choose a .gallery domain?
Πληροφορίες τομέα για .gallery
Γιατί να καταχωρήσετε το domain σας στη Hostinger;
Πώς να αποκτήσετε το καλύτερο όνομα domain
1. Συμπεριλάβετε το όνομα του brand σας
2. Φροντίστε να είναι σύντομο
3. Λιγότερο είναι περισσότερο
4. Σκεφτείτε το κοινό σας
5. Δράστε γρήγορα
Εξερευνήστε άλλες επεκτάσεις domain
.gr
Οι Έλληνες πελάτες το περιμένουν αυτό
.com
Το αγαπημένο domain στον κόσμο
.online
Η επιχείρησή σας, ανοιχτή 24/7
.io
Το domain που θέλει κάθε startup
.icu
Δείξτε ότι δραστηριοποιήστε στο .icu
.xyz
Φρέσκο. Μοντέρνο. Απεριόριστα ευέλικτο.
.pro
Δείξε στον κόσμο τι κάνεις καλύτερα
.cloud
Πού λειτουργούν οι σύγχρονες επιχειρήσεις
Συχνές ερωτήσεις για τα domain .gallery
What does a .gallery domain mean?
A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.
Is a .gallery domain trusted?
Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.
Should I choose a .gallery domain or .com domain?
Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.
Who can register a .gallery domain?
Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .gallery domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.
How much does a .gallery domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99€ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99€/έτος.
Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.