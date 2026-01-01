Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/έτος19,99/1ο έτος
Εξοικονομήστε 31%
Για το πρώτο έτος
.gallery

Σχετικά με το domain .gallery

Μια γρήγορη επισκόπηση που θα σας βοηθήσει να επιλέξετε και να καταχωρίσετε ένα domain .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Πληροφορίες τομέα για .gallery

Ανώτατο Επίπεδο
.gallery
Τύπος TLD
gTLD
Ελάχιστη περίοδος εγγραφής
1 έτος
Μέγιστη περίοδος εγγραφής
1 έτος
Προστασία απορρήτου τομέα
Δωρεάν
Κλείδωμα Εγγραφής
DNSSEC

Γιατί να καταχωρήσετε το domain σας στη Hostinger;

Δεν απαιτούνται τεχνικές γνώσεις
24/7 υποστήριξη από ειδικούς
Δωρεάν προστασία απορρήτου domain
Δωρεάν σελίδα ή σύνδεσμος στην ιστοσελίδα bio
Ανταγωνιστικές τιμές
Συμβουλές

Πώς να αποκτήσετε το καλύτερο όνομα domain

1. Συμπεριλάβετε το όνομα του brand σας

Χρησιμοποιήστε το όνομα του brand σας ή τις λέξεις-κλειδιά σας για να ενισχύσετε την αναγνώριση και την προβολή σας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης.
Τα ονόματα domain κάτω των τριών λέξεων είναι πιο εύκολο να διαβαστούν και να απομνημονευτούν.
Αποφύγετε τις παύλες, τους αριθμούς, την αργκό και τις λέξεις που είναι δύσκολο να γραφτούν.
Επιλέξτε μια επέκταση που ταιριάζει στο κοινό σας, είτε πρόκειται για τοπικό είτε για παγκόσμιο επίπεδο.
Τα εξαιρετικά domains πωλούνται γρήγορα — αναζητήστε και εξασφαλίστε τα δικά σας σήμερα.Έναρξη αναζήτησης

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Συχνές ερωτήσεις για τα domain .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99€ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99€/έτος.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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