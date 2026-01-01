Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
31,99€/an22,99€/1re annéePour la première année
Économisez 28 %
Pourquoi choisir un nom de domaine .photo ?
Un aperçu rapide pour vous aider à choisir et enregistrer un nom de domaine .photo
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Informations de domaine pour .photo
TLD
.photo
Type de TLD
gTLD
Période d'inscription minimale
1 an
Période d'inscription maximale
3 ans
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine
Gratuite
RegistrarLock
Noms de domaine internationalisés
DNSSEC
Frais ICANN
0,17 €
Pourquoi enregistrer votre nom de domaine chez Hostinger ?
Aucune connaissance technique requise
Support expert 24 h/24, 7 j/7
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine gratuite
Page « Bientôt disponible » ou lien en bio gratuits
Tarifs compétitifs
Conseils
Comment choisir le nom de domaine parfait
1. Incluez le nom de votre marque
Utilisez le nom de votre marque ou des mots-clés pertinents pour améliorer la reconnaissance et la visibilité.
2. Optez pour la simplicité
Les noms de domaine contenant moins de trois mots sont plus faciles à lire et à mémoriser.
3. Soignez la lisibilité
Évitez les traits d'union, les chiffres, l'argot et les mots difficiles à écrire.
4. Pensez à votre public
Choisissez une extension adaptée à votre public, qu'il soit local ou international.
5. Agissez rapidement
Les meilleurs noms de domaine partent vite. Recherchez et enregistrez le vôtre dès aujourd'hui.Rechercher
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FAQ sur le nom de domaine .photo
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 €/an. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.