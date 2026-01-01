Inspire healthier lives with a .fit domain

30,99/an1,99/1re année
Économisez 94 %
Pour la première année
.fit

Pourquoi choisir un nom de domaine .fit ?

Un aperçu rapide pour vous aider à choisir et enregistrer un nom de domaine .fit

What is a .fit domain?

.fit is a generic top-level domain originally created for fitness-related sites, but it’s open for general registration worldwide.

Who is a .fit domain for?

A .fit domain works well for fitness trainers, gyms, wellness brands, sports coaches, and active-lifestyle projects that want a clear, memorable web address. It suits both personal brands and growing businesses.

Why choose a .fit domain?

A .fit domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It’s a practical choice for websites, emails, and marketing as your business grows.

Informations de domaine pour .fit

TLD
.fit
Type de TLD
gTLD
Période d'inscription minimale
1 an
Période d'inscription maximale
3 ans
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine
Gratuite
RegistrarLock
Noms de domaine internationalisés
DNSSEC
Frais ICANN
0,17 €

Pourquoi enregistrer votre nom de domaine chez Hostinger ?

Aucune connaissance technique requise
Support expert 24 h/24, 7 j/7
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine gratuite
Page « Bientôt disponible » ou lien en bio gratuits
Tarifs compétitifs
Conseils

Comment choisir le nom de domaine parfait

1. Incluez le nom de votre marque

Utilisez le nom de votre marque ou des mots-clés pertinents pour améliorer la reconnaissance et la visibilité.
Les noms de domaine contenant moins de trois mots sont plus faciles à lire et à mémoriser.
Évitez les traits d'union, les chiffres, l'argot et les mots difficiles à écrire.
Choisissez une extension adaptée à votre public, qu'il soit local ou international.
Les meilleurs noms de domaine partent vite. Recherchez et enregistrez le vôtre dès aujourd'hui.Rechercher

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FAQ sur le nom de domaine .fit

A .fit domain is a generic top-level domain that people usually read as “fit.” It’s commonly used for fitness, health, lifestyle, or any site that wants a short, clear name.
Yes. .fit is a valid top-level domain in the DNS root zone, and it is managed by an official registry. That means it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.
Yes, if your brand, topic, or audience is closely tied to fitness or being fit. Search engines treat new TLDs like .fit the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .fit if you want a name that matches a fitness-focused brand or service. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you need broader recognition.
Anyone can register a .fit domain. It is not restricted to licensed businesses, fitness professionals, or members of a specific group.
Standard domain rules apply, such as valid characters, length limits, and names that cannot be registered if they are reserved. There are no special use restrictions for .fit beyond the registry’s normal naming rules.
At Hostinger, a .fit domain costs 1,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 30,99 €/an. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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