Hostinger vs GoDaddy: Ultimate comparison

Choosing between Hostinger and GoDaddy? We’ve broken down the key hosting features that matter most, so you can make an informed choice and host your online project with confidence.

Top-rated customer support

Ask Kodee – your smart AI assistant – any hosting-related question, explore a rich library of tutorials, or reach out to our expert Customer Success team via live chat anytime.

99.9% uptime guarantee

Have peace of mind knowing your website will work at all times. Enjoy a global data center network, unlimited bandwidth, in-house CDN, and optimize your website with LiteSpeed.

Guaranteed security

Get free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, automatic backups, a secure access manager, and a malware scanner to guarantee ongoing protection throughout your journey.

Owen Phillips

I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.

gatefootforge.co.uk

Gabrielle Scarlett

Migrating to Hostinger was the best decision I ever made.

gabriellescarlett.com

Charlie Low and Dale Comely

We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.

nohma.com

Head-to-head comparison

Let the hosting features, pricing, and perks do the talking – check out the comparison table and find your perfect hosting provider.
Hostinger
GoDaddy

Price*

Starts at US$ 2.99/mo
Starts at US$ 5.99/mo

Free domain

Yes
Yes

Free privacy protection

Yes
Yes

Free website migration

Yes
Yes

Data centers

12
9

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
Yes, 15 languages

Malware scanner

Yes
No

Free SSL security certificates

Yes
No

Backups

Yes, weekly/daily
Yes, daily

AI website builder

Yes
Yes

AI image generation

Yes
Yes

AI writing tools

Yes
Yes

Ecommerce features

Yes
Yes

*Date of comparison: Aug 1, 2025.

Discover why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger

Don’t just take our word for it – find out what industry leaders are saying about our web hosting services.
Review provider

Hostinger stands out with its robust feature set, including a user-friendly control panel that simplifies website management tasks.

Review provider

I recommend Hostinger for all small businesses due to its cost-effectiveness, rapid loading speeds, strong uptime, and cutting-edge technology.

Review provider

Hostinger's user-friendly interface and exceptional customer support make it a preferred choice for both beginners and experienced users.

