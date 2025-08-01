Hostinger vs GoDaddy: Ultimate comparison
Get all the tools and support to scale your online projects
Top-rated customer support
Ask Kodee – your smart AI assistant – any hosting-related question, explore a rich library of tutorials, or reach out to our expert Customer Success team via live chat anytime.
99.9% uptime guarantee
Have peace of mind knowing your website will work at all times. Enjoy a global data center network, unlimited bandwidth, in-house CDN, and optimize your website with LiteSpeed.
Guaranteed security
Get free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, automatic backups, a secure access manager, and a malware scanner to guarantee ongoing protection throughout your journey.
Head-to-head comparison
*Date of comparison: Aug 1, 2025.
Discover why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger
Hostinger stands out with its robust feature set, including a user-friendly control panel that simplifies website management tasks.
I recommend Hostinger for all small businesses due to its cost-effectiveness, rapid loading speeds, strong uptime, and cutting-edge technology.
Hostinger's user-friendly interface and exceptional customer support make it a preferred choice for both beginners and experienced users.
Pick your perfect plan
+ months free
What you get:
+ months free
All the benefits of Single, plus:
+ months free
Everything in Premium, plus:
+ months free
Everything in Business, plus: