Deploy Deluge in one click installation.
Lightweight BitTorrent client with a web interface, plugin support, and seamless media automation integration.
Trouvez le forfait VPS idéal pour Deluge
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Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec Deluge
Deluge is a feature-rich, lightweight BitTorrent client built on the libtorrent library, offering all essential torrent management capabilities through a clean browser-based interface. It supports protocol encryption, DHT, peer exchange, proxy routing, speed controls, and a plugin ecosystem — making it a reliable choice for both casual downloading and advanced media automation setups.
Deploying Deluge on a VPS provides dedicated bandwidth for continuous seeding and downloading without consuming your home internet connection or data caps. The always-on environment maintains healthy ratios on private trackers, integrates smoothly with automation tools like Sonarr and Radarr, and keeps your torrent activity isolated on dedicated infrastructure with a static IP address.
Principales fonctionnalités de Deluge
Browser-Based Interface
Manage all torrents from any device through a responsive web UI without installing a desktop client or maintaining direct server access.
Media Automation Integration
Integrates natively with Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for automated content downloading, renaming, and library organization.
Protocol Encryption
Encrypts BitTorrent traffic to reduce ISP throttling and improve privacy for all torrent activity on the server.
Plugin System
Extend functionality with plugins for labels, scheduling, RSS feeds, web seeds, and remote client management.
Granular Speed Controls
Set global and per-torrent upload/download limits with scheduling support to manage bandwidth usage throughout the day.
Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour Deluge
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Emplacement du serveur recommandé :
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Un hébergement VPS Docker fiable et performant
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