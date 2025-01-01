Up to 67% off
Portainer VPS hosting
The Easiest Way to Manage Docker Containers
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
£ 6.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Select Your Portainer VPS Hosting Plan
KVM 1
£ 13.99SAVE 64%
£ 4.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at £8.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
MOST POPULAR
KVM 2
£ 17.99SAVE 61%
£ 6.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at £10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
KVM 4
£ 29.99SAVE 67%
£ 9.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at £22.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
KVM 8
£ 49.99SAVE 64%
£ 17.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at £39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
Payment terms
Portainer: Unlocking Docker’s Full Potential
Make your Docker experience an enjoyable one with Portainer, the ultimate time-saving tool for deploying, managing, and scaling containerized applications.Whether you’re a seasoned developer or a complete beginner, its user-friendly dashboard allows you to simplify Docker management without the need for a command-line interface.
Streamline Container Management
Benefit from Portainer's intuitive interface and our VPS hosting's robust performance.
High-Level SecurityYour data is in safe hands – our automatic weekly backups and malware scanner, as well as DDoS filtering, keep hackers and malicious bots at bay.
Performance MonitoringKeep a close eye on the performance of your containerized apps with our monitoring tools and optimization features.
Scalable VPS HostingGrow at your own pace. Whenever you need more resources and computing power, easily upgrade your VPS plan in just a few clicks.
Find Answers With AI Assistant
Facing technical challenges when managing containers? No more browsing through endless documentation pages. Simply ask, and our AI Assistant will provide the solutions.
Leading VPS Hosting Company
Build a Worldwide Presence
Hostinger has data centres in Europe, Asia, South America, and North America. Select a server location close to your target market for faster content delivery.
Portainer VPS FAQs
Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Portainer virtual private server hosting services.