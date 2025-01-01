Up to 67% off
openSUSE VPS hosting
A Linux distro made for pros
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
£ 4.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect openSUSE VPS hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
64% OFF
KVM 1
£ 4.99 /mo
Renews at £8.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
67% OFF
KVM 2
£ 5.99 /mo
Renews at £10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
67% OFF
KVM 4
£ 9.99 /mo
Renews at £22.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% OFF
KVM 8
£ 18.99 /mo
Renews at £39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Powerful technology. Even stronger community
openSUSE is the perfect Linux distro for software developers who value cutting-edge technology, stability, and strong community support.And when you run openSUSE on our VPS, you get to combine those qualities with best-in-class server performance.
The perfect environment for development
Deploy your apps or databases in a hosting environment optimized for security, scalability, and flexibility.
Highly secureKeep your data safe with a built-in firewall, a malware scanner, robust DDoS protection, and automatic backups.
Highly scalableNeed more CPU, RAM, and storage for your project? Easily upgrade your VPS hosting plan in just a few clicks.
Highly flexibleWith root access, you can easily install add-ons and configure the server based on your specific requirements.
Work smarter with Kodee
Kodee – your knowledgeable AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.No more browsing through support pages – simply prompt and get accurate responses in seconds.
openSUSE VPS provider you can trust
VPS servers across the globe
Improve loading speed by choosing a server location closer to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
openSUSE VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about openSUSE virtual private server hosting services.