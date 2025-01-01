Django VPS hosting is a virtual private server solution designed for Django web applications. Unlike regular web hosting, it comes with tailored configuration options and tools to get your Django project up and running more quickly.

For an effortless setup, Hostinger’s VPS plans offer a pre-made template – Ubuntu 22.04 64bit with Django and OpenLiteSpeed web server. You can also secure your online projects with free SSL certificates and create SEO-friendly URLs using RewriteRules.