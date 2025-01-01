Up to 71% off
Django VPS hosting
Simple setup for advanced app capabilities
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₱ 279.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Select the best Django VPS hosting plan for your web apps
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
59% OFF
KVM 1
₱ 279.00 /mo
Renews at ₱509.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
69% OFF
KVM 2
₱ 339.00 /mo
Renews at ₱679.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
71% OFF
KVM 4
₱ 509.00 /mo
Renews at ₱1,359.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 8
₱ 1,019.00 /mo
Renews at ₱2,709.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Django: empowering python web development
Django is a powerful web framework for building feature-rich web applications with Python. With its batteries-included philosophy, clean design, and extensive built-in features, Django is an ideal choice for online projects of any size.Django helps web developers create apps promptly. It’s also capable of handling URL routing, managing databases, and providing security against common cyber threats.
Effortless Django VPS hosting with OpenLiteSpeed
Develop web apps faster with pre-installed Ubuntu 24.04 64bit, Django, and OpenLiteSpeed.
Web-based terminalRun shortcuts and execute commands effortlessly from your browser – no additional installations required.
1-click template installerCreate a fully optimized Django environment for your projects in just one click.
Firewall and DDoS protectionKeep your apps secure with free SSL, powerful Wanguard DDoS filtering, and an easy-to-configure firewall.
Boost your VPS with AI assistant
From VPS template installation to firewall configuration, managing your virtual environment is easier with our AI Assistant.
VPS hosting provider trusted by millions
Global reach with our worldwide servers
Our data centers are strategically located across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose a server location closest to your target audience for faster content delivery.
Django hosting FAQs
Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Django hosting services.