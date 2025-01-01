CentOS VPS hosting

The CentOS operating system is known for its open-source nature, stability, security, and compatibility with various control panels and apps. Even better, it is still actively supported by its huge community. This makes CentOS a solid choice for your projects.

With CentOS hosting, you will get a fully optimized server for this Linux distribution. The exact server environment differs depending on your chosen hosting provider; in Hostinger's case, it means full root access to modify your server as you want, advanced security tools like a malware scanner, a firewall, a dedicated IP address, an AI-powered assistant for easier server management, dedicated and scalable resources, and more.