Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Anaconda Hosting services.

Anaconda is a Python and R distribution that includes package management and environment management tools, along with many popular data science libraries. It is commonly used for machine learning, data analysis, scientific computing, and building reproducible development environments.

What is Anaconda and what is it used for?

Running Anaconda on a VPS gives you an always-on, remote environment that can handle heavier workloads than many personal computers. It also lets you keep notebooks, APIs, and data science tools accessible from anywhere while isolating experiments from your local system.

Why should I run Anaconda on a VPS instead of my local machine?

On a VPS you typically get full shell or root access, so you can install Anaconda the way you prefer and create any number of environments. You can configure Jupyter Notebook or JupyterLab, install custom libraries, connect to external data sources, and adjust system-level settings as needed.

How much control and customization do I have with Anaconda on a VPS?

A VPS lets you choose CPU, RAM, and storage resources that match your Anaconda workloads and upgrade them as your projects grow. This helps improve performance for larger datasets, parallel computations, and long-running training jobs while providing predictable, isolated resources.

Is a VPS suitable for performance and scalability with Anaconda workloads?

Who is Anaconda hosting on a VPS best suited for?