Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/rok19,99/1. ročník
Ušetrite 31 %
Na prvý rok
.gallery

O doméne .gallery

Stručný prehľad, ktorý vám pomôže vybrať a zaregistrovať doménu .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Informácie o doméne .gallery

TLD
.gallery
Typ TLD
gTLD
Minimálna doba registrácie
1 rok
Maximálna doba registrácie
1 rok
Ochrana súkromia domény
Zadarmo
RegistrátorLock
DNSSEC

Prečo si zaregistrovať doménu v Hostingeri?

Nie sú potrebné žiadne technické znalosti
Odborná podpora 24 hodín denne, 7 dní v týždni
Bezplatná ochrana súkromia domény
Bezplatná Už čoskoro stránka alebo odkaz v profile, čoskoro k dispozícii
Výhodné ceny
Tipy

Ako získať najlepší názov domény

1. Uveďte názov svojej značky

Použite názov svojej značky alebo kľúčové slová na zvýšenie rozpoznateľnosti a viditeľnosti vo výsledkoch vyhľadávania.
Názvy domén kratšie ako tri slová sa ľahšie čítajú a zapamätávajú.
Vyhýbajte sa pomlčkám, číslam, slangu a ťažko hláskovateľným slovám.
Vyberte si koncovku, ktorá vyhovuje vášmu publiku, či už je lokálne alebo globálne.
Skvelé domény sa rýchlo predávajú – vyhľadajte a zabezpečte si tú svoju ešte dnes.Spustiť vyhľadávanie

Pozrite si ďalšie doménové koncovky

.com

Najobľúbenejšia doména na svete

16,99 €2,99/1. ročníkCheck availability

.online

Vaša firma, otvorená 24 hodín denne, 7 dní v týždni

33,99 €0,99/1. ročníkCheck availability

.shop

Premeňte návštevníkov na kupujúcich

32,99 €0,99/1. ročníkCheck availability

.io

Doména, ktorú chce každý startup

69,99 €29,99/1. ročníkCheck availability

.icu

Ukážte svojim klientom, že podnikáte v .icu.

14,99 €1,99/1. ročníkCheck availability

.xyz

Svieže. Moderné. Nekonečne flexibilné.

18,99 €1,99/1. ročníkCheck availability

.pro

Ukáž svetu, v čom si najlepší

17,99 €3,99/1. ročníkCheck availability

.cloud

Kde fungujú moderné podniky

24,99 €1,99/1. ročníkCheck availability

Často kladené otázky o doméne .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/rok.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Záleží nám na vašom súkromí

Táto webová stránka používa súbory cookie, ktoré sú potrebné na správne fungovanie stránky a na získavanie údajov o tom, ako s ňou komunikujete, ako aj na marketingové účely. Prijatím súhlasíte s ukladaním súborov cookie do vášho zariadenia na účely cielenia reklamy, personalizácie a analýzy, ako je opísané v našich Pravidlách používania súborov cookie.