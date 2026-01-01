Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
Najobľúbenejšie
79 % zľava
Business
Viac nástrojov a výkonu pre rast
18,99 
3,99  /mes.

+2 mes. zadarmo

Vybrať si balíček
Počet mesiacov, ktoré získate za 191,52 €: 48 (bežná cena 911,52 €). Obnovenie za 16,99 €/mes.
5 spravovaných webových aplikácií Node.js
Až do 50 webových stránok
5 kredity na vibe programovanie
CPU jadrá: 2
RAM: 3 GB
50 GB najrýchlejšieho NVMe úložiska na svete
5 poštových schránok na webovú stránku – 1 rok zadarmo

Výhody Businessu

Vytvárajte pomocou Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPressu, nástroja na tvorbu webových stránok, Horizons
Doména zadarmo na 1 rok
Spravované SSL certifikáty
ZADARMO
Globálna interná CDN
ZADARMO
Integrácia GitHubu s automatickým nasadením
Nasadenia založené na IDE
NOVÉ
Denné zálohovanie a zálohovanie na vyžiadanie
Webová aplikácia Firewall
Riadenie prevádzky pomocou AI botov
Neobmedzená šírka pásma
Spravovaná databáza MySQL
69 % zľava
Cloud Startup
20-krát viac výkonu pre vaše webové stránky s cloud hostingom
25,99 
7,99  /mes.

+2 mes. zadarmo

Vybrať si balíček
Počet mesiacov, ktoré získate za 383,52 €: 48 (bežná cena 1.247,52 €). Obnovenie za 23,99 €/mes.
10 spravovaných webových aplikácií Node.js
NOVÉ
Až do 100 webových stránok
5 kredity na vibe programovanie
CPU jadrá: 4
RAM: 4 GB
100 GB najrýchlejšieho NVMe úložiska na svete
10 poštových schránok na webovú stránku – 1 rok zadarmo

Všetko v Business a navyše:

Využite prioritnú odbornú podporu – 24 hodín denne, 7 dní v týždni
Získajte extra kontrolu a stabilitu s vyhradenou IP adresou
Zvládnite špičkovú premávku so zvýšením výkonu na týždeň/mesiac
Vyšší výkon databázy a limity pripojenia
Najobľúbenejšie
79 % zľava
Business
Viac nástrojov a výkonu pre rast
18,99 
3,99  /mes.

+2 mes. zadarmo

Vybrať si balíček
Počet mesiacov, ktoré získate za 191,52 €: 48 (bežná cena 911,52 €). Obnovenie za 16,99 €/mes.
5 spravovaných webových aplikácií Node.js
Až do 50 webových stránok
5 kredity na vibe programovanie
CPU jadrá: 2
RAM: 3 GB
50 GB najrýchlejšieho NVMe úložiska na svete
5 poštových schránok na webovú stránku – 1 rok zadarmo

Výhody Businessu

Vytvárajte pomocou Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPressu, nástroja na tvorbu webových stránok, Horizons
Doména zadarmo na 1 rok
Spravované SSL certifikáty
ZADARMO
Globálna interná CDN
ZADARMO
Integrácia GitHubu s automatickým nasadením
Nasadenia založené na IDE
NOVÉ
Denné zálohovanie a zálohovanie na vyžiadanie
Webová aplikácia Firewall
Riadenie prevádzky pomocou AI botov
Neobmedzená šírka pásma
Spravovaná databáza MySQL
69 % zľava
Cloud Startup
20-krát viac výkonu pre vaše webové stránky s cloud hostingom
25,99 
7,99  /mes.

+2 mes. zadarmo

Vybrať si balíček
Počet mesiacov, ktoré získate za 383,52 €: 48 (bežná cena 1.247,52 €). Obnovenie za 23,99 €/mes.
10 spravovaných webových aplikácií Node.js
NOVÉ
Až do 100 webových stránok
5 kredity na vibe programovanie
CPU jadrá: 4
RAM: 4 GB
100 GB najrýchlejšieho NVMe úložiska na svete
10 poštových schránok na webovú stránku – 1 rok zadarmo

Všetko v Business a navyše:

Využite prioritnú odbornú podporu – 24 hodín denne, 7 dní v týždni
Získajte extra kontrolu a stabilitu s vyhradenou IP adresou
Zvládnite špičkovú premávku so zvýšením výkonu na týždeň/mesiac
Vyšší výkon databázy a limity pripojenia

Zobrazená cena je mesačná sadzba bez príslušných daní. Celková cena za balíček, ktorú je nutné zaplatiť vopred, zahŕňa mesačnú sadzbu vynásobenú počtom mesiacov vo vašom balíčku spolu so všetkými príslušnými daňami.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

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