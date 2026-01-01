Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
ZačaťSee AI models
Dôveryhodní stavitelia po celom svete.
10K+
Users worldwide
Funguje s OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain a ďalšie.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI modely
Preskočiť správu viacerých API kľúčov. Použite jeden pre každý model.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modelov vrátane Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modely vrátane Groku 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 modely vrátane Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Prepínajte modely bez opätovného pripojenia

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Pozrite sa, čo váš stack dokáže s Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Zachovajte SDK. Zmeňte jednu adresu URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Zachovajte SDK. Zmeňte jednu adresu URL.

Použitie sledovacieho modelu v hPaneli

Pozrite si použitie podľa modelu, spravujte svoj zdieľaný kreditný zostatok a doplňte sa z jedného miesta. Nie sú potrebné samostatné dashboards poskytovateľa.
Použitie sledovacieho modelu v hPaneli

One-click setup for AI apps

Nainštalujte OpenClaw alebo Hermes Agent jedným kliknutím a automaticky sa pripojiť k Hostinger AI Router. Žiadne API kľúče vložiť, žiadne konfig súbory upraviť. Vyberte model váš agent používa z hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Použite každý hlavný model, jednu rovnováhu

    Prístup k ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini a ďalšie bez samostatných účtov alebo účtov.

  • Prepínajte modely bez dotyku kódu

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Kredity sú merané na žiadosť, takže nikdy nie ste zamknutí do pevných mesačných nákladov.

Získajte AI Router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router je bezpečný koncový bod a dashboard pre každý model AI. Namiesto otvorenia účtov u každého poskytovateľa dostanete API kľúč, ktorý sa dostane do rôznych popredných modelov - to všetko spravuje práve tu v hPaneli.

Which AI models can I use?

Všetky hlavné: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral a ďalšie, plus modely s otvoreným zdrojovým kódom pre text, obrázok, zvuk a vkladanie. Môžete prepínať alebo porovnávať modely s jednou zmenou parametrov a bez uzamknutia dodávateľa a nové modely sú k dispozícii hneď, ako sa odosielajú.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Môžete vytvoriť vlastné gardreely – vstupné a výstupné filtre, limity výdavkov na jeden kľúč a limity sadzieb. Caching znižuje náklady a latenciu opakovaných požiadaviek. Na strane údajov sa vaše výzvy a odpovede nepoužívajú na výcvik modelov.

Môžem ho používať v mojich vlastných aplikáciách aj mimo služby Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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