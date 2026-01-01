Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Prepínajte modely bez opätovného pripojenia
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Pozrite sa, čo váš stack dokáže s Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Zachovajte SDK. Zmeňte jednu adresu URL.
Použitie sledovacieho modelu v hPaneli
One-click setup for AI apps
Použite každý hlavný model, jednu rovnováhu
Prístup k ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini a ďalšie bez samostatných účtov alebo účtov.
Prepínajte modely bez dotyku kódu
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Kredity sú merané na žiadosť, takže nikdy nie ste zamknutí do pevných mesačných nákladov.
Získajte AI RouterStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.