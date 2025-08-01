Hostinger vs HostGator

Identify the right web hosting plan and provider for your needs, by comparing what you’d get from Hostinger and HostGator.

Included as standard at Hostinger

Here are just some of the things you’ll get with us, included at no extra cost.

Multilingual support.
Access expert support whenever you need it. Our team responds in under 3 minutes on average and we're fluent in 8+ languages, so you can rely on simple, straightforward assistance.

Full protection.
Relax, safe in the knowledge your site is protected with the latest security tools and malware scanners. Plus, every site comes with a free SSL security certificate, two-factor authentication, and regular automatic backups.

Website migration.
Simply fill in the Migration Request Form and we handle everything. Your site stays up and running throughout. No downtime. No data loss. No problem.

Owen Phillips

I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.

Owen Phillips

gatefootforge.co.uk

Gabrielle Scarlett

Migrating to Hostinger was the best decision I ever made.

Gabrielle Scarlett

gabriellescarlett.com

Charlie Low and Dale Comely

We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.

Charlie Low and Dale Comely

nohma.com

Head-to-head comparison

Compare everything at a glance, including price, performance, and perks.
Hostinger
Hostgator

Price*

Starts at Rs.399/mo
Starts from $3.75/mo

Free domain

Yes
Yes

Free privacy protection

Yes
Yes

Free website migration

Yes
Yes

Data centers

12
20+

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
English only

Malware scanner

Yes
Yes

Free SSL security certificates

Yes
Yes

Backups

Yes, weekly/daily
Yes, weekly

AI website builder

Yes
No

AI image generation

Yes
No

AI writing tools

Yes
No

Ecommerce features

Yes
Yes

*Date of comparison: Aug 1, 2025.

Discover why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger

Don’t just take our word for it – find out what industry leaders say about Hostinger.
Review provider

Hostinger’s security features are hands down more enticing, with the free advanced security features sealing the deal.

Review provider

Hostinger is the most frequent pick for those wanting to get affordability, an easy-to-employ user interface, and fast website loading times.

Review provider

Hostinger’s daily and on-demand backups add an extra layer of data safety, along with automated website migration to facilitate easy transitions.

