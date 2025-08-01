Hostinger vs DreamHost

Both Hostinger and DreamHost are solid players in the web hosting industry. We’ve compared their features in-depth to help you make an informed decision.

Hostinger. Hosting the way it should be

Everything you need to launch, manage and grow your online project. In one place.

Expert support.
Available 24/7

Access expert support whenever you need it. On average, we respond in under 3 minutes. Plus, we’re fluent in 8+ languages, so you can rely on simple, straightforward assistance. 

AI-powered.
Human crafted

Create a unique website in minutes with AI. Simply describe your site in a few sentences and AI will handle the rest. Use the drag-and-drop editor to fine-tune it, until you're ready to hit 'Go live'.

99.9% uptime.
Guaranteed

Day and night your site is working hard. Our 99.9% uptime guarantee means your website is always available, so you and your visitors will enjoy smooth, fast performance, wherever they are in the world.

Head-to-head comparison

Compare everything at a glance, including price, performance, and perks.
Hostinger
Dreamhost

Price*

Starts at Rs.399/mo
Starts at US$ 2.59/mo

Free domain

Yes
Yes

Free privacy protection

Yes
Yes

Free website migration

Yes
Yes

Data centers

12
2

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
Yes, 2 languages

Malware scanner

Yes
Yes

Free SSL security certificates

Yes
Yes

Backups

Yes, weekly/daily
Yes, daily

AI website builder

Yes
Yes

AI image generation

Yes
No

AI writing tools

Yes
No

Ecommerce features

Yes
Yes

*Date of comparison: Aug 1, 2025.

