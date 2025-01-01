Up to 71% off

Redis VPS hosting

Deliver user requests in microseconds

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₱  279.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
redis hero

Pick your perfect Redis VPS hosting plan

24/7 support

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Speed up your web apps

Redis speeds up database queries by storing your cached data in memory instead of a disk. It’s a great addition to your traditional database, if you’re seeking better performance for your high-traffic apps.

And when you run Redis on our VPS, you will also benefit from AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage for high availability and even lower latency.
redis 1

Run the fastest cache database on our fast hosting

Deliver better user experiences with a speedy, flexible, and secure backend infrastructure.
redis 2

High performance

Use Redis on our speed-optimized server, and run your apps quicker than your competitors could ever imagine.
redis 3

High scalability

Upgrade your server resources as your apps grow. It only takes a few clicks via our user-friendly control panel.
redis 4

High security

Protect your valuable data with a built-in firewall, malware scanner, automated backups, and a real-time snapshot.

Power your app with the performance it deserves

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your knowledgeable AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions. Simply enter your prompt and get accurate answers in seconds.

redis 5

Reliable Redis VPS hosting

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Servers around the world

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location closest to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

datacenters

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. VPS refunds are subject to a 180-day waiting period between refunds. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Redis VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Redis virtual private server hosting services.

What is Redis hosting?

How do you install Redis on a Ubuntu VPS?

How does Redis ensure data persistence?

Is Redis suitable for large-scale applications?

What support options are available for Redis VPS hosting?