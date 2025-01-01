Dokploy is an open-source platform designed to streamline the process of creating and launching apps. When you buy Dokploy VPS hosting, you basically rent a private virtual server to install, host, and run the software.

At Hostinger, our Dokploy VPS hosting comes with a template to make the setup process easier and faster. You will get Ubuntu and Dokploy pre-installed, so you can start deploying apps right away.

You will also get dedicated server resources for robust performance, top-notch DDoS protection for enhanced security, and total freedom to configure the server settings the way you see fit.