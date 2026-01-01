Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Azuracast Hosting services.

AzuraCast is a self-hosted web radio management platform for running online radio stations. It lets you manage music libraries, playlists, live DJ connections, and scheduling through an easy-to-use web interface.

AzuraCast is a self-hosted web radio management platform for running online radio stations. It lets you manage music libraries, playlists, live DJ connections, and scheduling through an easy-to-use web interface.

What is AzuraCast and what is it used for?

Running AzuraCast on a VPS gives you dedicated CPU, RAM, and bandwidth for stable audio streaming. It also avoids the limitations of shared hosting, allowing background services like Liquidsoap and AutoDJ to run reliably.

Running AzuraCast on a VPS gives you dedicated CPU, RAM, and bandwidth for stable audio streaming. It also avoids the limitations of shared hosting, allowing background services like Liquidsoap and AutoDJ to run reliably.

Why should I run AzuraCast on a VPS instead of shared hosting?

With a VPS you typically have root access, so you can install AzuraCast via Docker or traditional packages and tune system settings as needed. You can adjust encoder options, streaming bitrates, mount points, SSL, and other configs without the restrictions common on shared environments.

With a VPS you typically have root access, so you can install AzuraCast via Docker or traditional packages and tune system settings as needed. You can adjust encoder options, streaming bitrates, mount points, SSL, and other configs without the restrictions common on shared environments.

How much control and customization do I get with AzuraCast on a VPS?

A VPS lets you allocate enough resources for both the web panel and streaming services, helping ensure smooth playback and fewer dropouts for listeners. As your audience grows, you can scale the VPS vertically by adding CPU, RAM, or disk space to handle more concurrent listeners and higher bitrates.

A VPS lets you allocate enough resources for both the web panel and streaming services, helping ensure smooth playback and fewer dropouts for listeners. As your audience grows, you can scale the VPS vertically by adding CPU, RAM, or disk space to handle more concurrent listeners and higher bitrates.

Is a VPS suitable for performance and scalability with AzuraCast?

Who is AzuraCast VPS hosting best suited for?