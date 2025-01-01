Up to 71% off
CloudLinux VPS hosting
Optimize your server resources with CloudLinux
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₦ 6,900.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your CloudLinux VPS Hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
61% OFF
KVM 1
₦ 6,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦12,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
68% OFF
KVM 2
₦ 8,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦17,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
71% OFF
KVM 4
₦ 12,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦34,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 8
₦ 25,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦68,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Your secret to stable and speedy hosting
CloudLinux is an operating system designed for web hosting environments. Thanks to its lightweight virtual environment (LVE), CageFS virtualized file system, and PHP selector, you can enjoy top security and stability.Hosting CloudLinux on a VPS will give you full root access, which means you will have full freedom and control over your server settings.
CloudLinux VPS: Stable OS with dedicated resources
Combine a stable and secure OS with our advanced security measures, high-performing servers, and customization options. Enjoy server stability for any online project.
Ultimate securityGet rid of unwanted traffic with DDos protection, a firewall, and a dedicated IP address. Remove malicious files with a malware scanner. Easily restore the latest free automatic backup.
Top-notch performanceEnjoy industry-leading AMD EPYC processors, NVMe SSD storage, and a 300 Mb/s network speed exclusively for you. We also give you a 99.9% uptime guarantee.
Full root accessModify your server as you want with full root access. Take a free snapshot before making major changes. If you’re unsure how to configure your server, turn to our AI assistant.
Work smarter with Kodee
You don’t have to browse through official documentation or discussion forums to find the command you need. Simply prompt our AI assistant and get relevant answers or instructions to any VPS-related query.
VPS hosting company you can rely on
Optimal user experience wherever your audience is
Choose from data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America for your CloudLinux hosting. Select a server location close to your target audience and get faster content delivery.
CloudLinux VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about CloudLinux virtual private server hosting services.