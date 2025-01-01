CloudLinux VPS hosting

CloudLinux is an operating system created for shared hosting environments. It comes with a lightweight virtualized environment, a file system, a PHP compatibility checker, and more. The CloudLinux OS is also compatible with the most popular hosting control panels and supports KernelCare, which provides security patches without rebooting the server.

We recommend using CloudLinux on a VPS hosting environment – this way, you will be able to configure the server as you want with full root access.

Hostinger users will also get the Kodee AI assistant to help manage the server efficiently as well as robust security features like a malware scanner and free automatic backups.