FlareSolverr
Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scraping
Pick VPS plan to deploy FlareSolverr
Renews at RM 36.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
About FlareSolverr
FlareSolverr is a specialized proxy server designed to bypass Cloudflare and DDoS-GUARD protection for web scraping and automation applications. Using headless browser technology, it automatically solves JavaScript challenges, CAPTCHAs, and other anti-bot protection mechanisms that would normally block automated access. FlareSolverr has become an essential component in media automation stacks, enabling tools like Jackett and Prowlarr to access torrent indexers and trackers that implement Cloudflare protection.
Common Use Cases
Media automation users deploy FlareSolverr to enable Jackett and Prowlarr to access Cloudflare-protected torrent indexers, ensuring uninterrupted access to content sources. Web scrapers integrate it to bypass anti-bot protection when collecting data from protected websites. Automation tool developers use it as a middleware service to handle Cloudflare challenges transparently. System administrators leverage it to maintain access to protected services without manual intervention when protection levels increase.
Key Features
- Automatic Cloudflare challenge solving
- DDoS-GUARD protection bypass
- Headless browser-based solution using Chromium
- Simple HTTP API for integration
- Session management with cookie persistence
- Configurable logging and debugging
- Support for custom headers and proxies
- CAPTCHA solver integration support
- Low resource usage when idle
- Compatible with Jackett, Prowlarr, and other tools
Why deploy FlareSolverr on Hostinger VPS
Deploying FlareSolverr on Hostinger VPS ensures reliable Cloudflare bypass services for your media automation stack running 24/7. The VPS environment provides dedicated resources for headless browser operations without impacting other services, consistent availability ensuring your indexer access never fails due to home network issues, and enterprise-grade network connectivity for fast challenge solving. Hostinger's infrastructure offers better success rates with Cloudflare challenges compared to residential IP addresses that may be flagged, while isolated deployment prevents resource contention with other applications. Professional hosting ensures the service remains responsive even during peak usage, maintaining uninterrupted access to protected content sources.
Pick VPS plan to deploy FlareSolverr
Renews at RM 36.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.