FlareSolverr is a specialized proxy server designed to bypass Cloudflare and DDoS-GUARD protection for web scraping and automation applications. Using headless browser technology, it automatically solves JavaScript challenges, CAPTCHAs, and other anti-bot protection mechanisms that would normally block automated access. FlareSolverr has become an essential component in media automation stacks, enabling tools like Jackett and Prowlarr to access torrent indexers and trackers that implement Cloudflare protection.

Common Use Cases

Media automation users deploy FlareSolverr to enable Jackett and Prowlarr to access Cloudflare-protected torrent indexers, ensuring uninterrupted access to content sources. Web scrapers integrate it to bypass anti-bot protection when collecting data from protected websites. Automation tool developers use it as a middleware service to handle Cloudflare challenges transparently. System administrators leverage it to maintain access to protected services without manual intervention when protection levels increase.

Key Features

Automatic Cloudflare challenge solving

DDoS-GUARD protection bypass

Headless browser-based solution using Chromium

Simple HTTP API for integration

Session management with cookie persistence

Configurable logging and debugging

Support for custom headers and proxies

CAPTCHA solver integration support

Low resource usage when idle

Compatible with Jackett, Prowlarr, and other tools

Why deploy FlareSolverr on Hostinger VPS

Deploying FlareSolverr on Hostinger VPS ensures reliable Cloudflare bypass services for your media automation stack running 24/7. The VPS environment provides dedicated resources for headless browser operations without impacting other services, consistent availability ensuring your indexer access never fails due to home network issues, and enterprise-grade network connectivity for fast challenge solving. Hostinger's infrastructure offers better success rates with Cloudflare challenges compared to residential IP addresses that may be flagged, while isolated deployment prevents resource contention with other applications. Professional hosting ensures the service remains responsive even during peak usage, maintaining uninterrupted access to protected content sources.