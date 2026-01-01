Forgejo is a community-driven, self-hosted Git service that emerged as a fork of Gitea with a focus on transparency, sustainability, and user empowerment. Designed as a lightweight yet feature-rich alternative to centralized code hosting platforms, Forgejo provides everything teams need to host, collaborate, and manage their software projects. The platform combines the simplicity of self-hosting with enterprise-grade features, making it equally suitable for personal projects, small teams, and large organizations seeking complete control over their development infrastructure.

Common Use Cases

Development Teams use Forgejo to host private repositories, manage code reviews through pull requests, and coordinate development workflows with integrated issue tracking and project boards. Open Source Projects leverage it as a transparent, community-controlled platform for collaborative development, offering contributors and maintainers full visibility into the hosting infrastructure. Educational Institutions deploy it to provide students and researchers with hands-on experience in version control and collaborative software development. Enterprises implement it for internal code repositories, ensuring complete data sovereignty and compliance with security policies while maintaining modern development workflows.

Key Features

Complete Git repository hosting with web-based interface and SSH/HTTPS access

Pull requests and code review system with diff visualization and commenting

Issue tracking with labels, milestones, and project management features

Built-in wiki system for project documentation and knowledge sharing

User and organization management with fine-grained access controls

Webhook support for CI/CD integration and automated workflows

Package registry support for Docker, NPM, and other package types

Actions system for continuous integration and deployment pipelines

Federation capabilities for cross-instance collaboration and interaction

Customizable themes and branding options for organizational identity

Why deploy Forgejo on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Forgejo on Hostinger VPS ensures complete ownership and control over your source code, development workflows, and collaboration data. Unlike hosted Git services, you maintain full administrative access to customize the platform, implement specific security policies, and integrate with internal systems without external dependencies. The self-hosted setup provides enhanced privacy for proprietary code, compliance with data residency requirements, and protection against service disruptions or policy changes from third-party providers. You can also scale resources based on your team size and repository volume while maintaining predictable costs and performance.