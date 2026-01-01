Docmost is a powerful open-source alternative to Notion and Confluence, specifically designed for teams that need real-time collaboration without the privacy concerns of cloud-hosted solutions. Released in 2023 and rapidly gaining adoption, Docmost brings the familiar editing experience of modern documentation tools while keeping your data completely under your control. The platform excels at eliminating edit conflicts through operational transformation, allowing seamless multi-user editing that feels natural and responsive. With its focus on team productivity and knowledge organization, Docmost has become the go-to solution for engineering teams, product organizations, and companies building internal knowledge bases who prioritize both collaboration and data sovereignty.

Common Use Cases

Engineering teams use Docmost for collaborative technical documentation, API references, and architecture decision records that require input from multiple developers. Product teams leverage it for specifications, roadmaps, and feature documentation where cross-functional collaboration is essential. Customer success teams build comprehensive knowledge bases and internal wikis for support documentation. Consulting firms utilize it for client deliverables and project documentation with team collaboration features. Startups adopt it as a central workspace for company documentation, onboarding materials, and process documentation accessible to all employees.

Key Features

Real-time collaborative editing with conflict-free synchronization

Spaces for organizing documentation by team, project, or department

Rich WYSIWYG editor with Markdown shortcuts

Built-in Draw.io, Excalidraw, and Mermaid diagram support

Granular permissions management with user groups

Public page sharing via secure links

Page comments for discussion and feedback

Complete page history and version tracking

Nested navigation and page hierarchy

Full-text search across all content

File attachments with storage management

Markdown and HTML import/export

PostgreSQL backend for reliability

Redis-powered real-time features

Why deploy Docmost on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Docmost on Hostinger VPS ensures your team's documentation remains accessible 24/7 with enterprise-grade reliability. The VPS environment provides dedicated resources for smooth real-time collaboration even with multiple simultaneous editors, guaranteed uptime ensuring your knowledge base never becomes unavailable during critical moments, and sufficient bandwidth for fast page loading and media delivery. You benefit from centralized document management accessible to distributed teams worldwide, automated PostgreSQL backups protecting against data loss, and the flexibility to scale resources as your documentation grows. The professional infrastructure ensures consistent performance regardless of team size or content volume, while complete data control means sensitive information never leaves your servers.