.systems 도메인에 맞춰 확장 가능한 시스템을 구축하세요
₩63,489/년₩20,1191학년첫 해 동안
68% 절약
.systems 도메인 관련
.systems 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.
.systems 도메인이란 무엇인가요?
.systems는 복잡한 솔루션, 인프라 또는 서비스를 제공하는 기업, IT 제공업체, 엔지니어링 회사 및 조직에 적합한 범용 최상위 도메인(TLD)으로, 구조화된 시스템 기반 업무를 강조합니다.
.systems 도메인은 누구를 위한 것인가요?
.systems 도메인은 복잡한 기술 솔루션과 지원을 제공하는 IT 컨설턴트, 소프트웨어 벤더, 시스템 통합업체 및 인프라 제공업체에 적합합니다. 틈새 프로젝트와 기존 기술 기업 모두에 적합합니다.
.systems 도메인을 선택하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
.systems 도메인은 첫 방문부터 체계적이고 기술적인 초점을 나타내어 명확성과 브랜드 인지도를 향상시킵니다. 웹사이트, 이메일, 문서 전반에 걸쳐 일관된 명명 규칙을 지원하여 전문적이고 확장 가능한 온라인 입지를 유지하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
.systems에 대한 도메인 정보
TLD
.systems
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
3년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
등록자 잠금
IDN 도메인
DNSSEC
ICANN 수수료
₩274
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격
팁
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
2. 짧고 간결하게
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
3. 미니멀하게
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
5. 선점하세요
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.systems 도메인 FAQ
What does a .systems domain mean?
.systems is a generic top-level domain often used for technology, business, and organized processes. It is commonly chosen for sites focused on systems, platforms, engineering, or operations.
Is a .systems domain trusted?
Yes. .systems is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your website and security than on the extension.
Is a .systems a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about technology, operations, or structured services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .systems domain or .com domain?
Choose .systems if you want a name that clearly fits a technical or process-focused project, especially when your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .systems domain?
Anyone can register a .systems domain. There are no special residency or industry requirements, so individuals and businesses can both use it.
Are there restrictions on .systems domains?
The main rules are standard domain naming rules: the name must be valid, use allowed characters, and stay within registry length limits. Reserved or abusive names may be blocked by the registry.
How much does a .systems domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .systems domain costs ₩20,119 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩63,489/년. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.