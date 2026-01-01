.cloud 도메인으로 제한 없이 확장하세요
₩40,259/년₩3,0891학년첫 해 동안
92% 절약
.cloud 도메인 관련
.cloud 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.
.cloud 도메인이란 무엇인가요?
.cloud는 클라우드 서비스, SaaS 제품 및 디지털 프로젝트를 위해 설계된 범용 최상위 도메인(TLD)입니다. 누구나 사용할 수 있어 기술 기업, 개발자 및 온라인 도구에 인기가 높습니다.
.cloud 도메인은 누구를 위한 것인가요?
.cloud 도메인은 SaaS 제공업체, 호스팅 회사, IT 컨설턴트 및 클라우드 기반 도구 또는 플랫폼을 선보이는 개발자에게 이상적입니다. 제품 랜딩 페이지, 인프라 서비스 및 최신 기술 포트폴리오에 적합합니다.
.cloud 도메인을 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
.cloud 도메인은 온라인 서비스와 최신 인프라를 명확하게 나타내어 방문자가 귀사의 핵심 사업 분야를 빠르게 이해할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 또한, 비즈니스가 성장함에 따라 웹사이트, 이메일, 마케팅 전반에 걸쳐 일관된 브랜딩을 유지할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
.cloud에 대한 도메인 정보
TLD
.cloud
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
3년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
프리미엄 도메인 보호
추가 기능
등록자 잠금
IDN 도메인
DNSSEC
ICANN 수수료
₩274
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격
팁
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
2. 짧고 간결하게
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
3. 미니멀하게
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
5. 선점하세요
다른 도메인 확장자를 살펴보세요
.com
전 세계인이 가장 선호하는 도메인
.online
귀사의 사업은 24시간 연중무휴로 운영됩니다.
.shop
웹사이트 방문자를 구매자로 전환하세요
.io
모든 스타트업이 원하는 도메인
.icu
.icu 도메인으로 비즈니스를 운영한다는 사실을 고객에게 알려보세요.
.xyz
신선하고, 현대적이며, 무한한 활용성을 자랑합니다.
.pro
당신이 가장 잘하는 것을 세상에 보여주세요
.cloud
현대 기업들이 운영되는 곳
.cloud 도메인 FAQ
What does a .cloud domain mean?
A .cloud domain usually signals a connection to cloud computing, online storage, or internet-based services. It was created for that theme, but today it’s also used by brands and projects that want a modern, tech-focused web address.
Is a .cloud domain trusted?
Yes. .cloud is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and email setup than on the extension itself.
Is a .cloud a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about cloud services, software, or a tech brand. Search engines treat .cloud the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .cloud domain or .com domain?
Choose .cloud if you want a name that matches a cloud-related business or if your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Who can register a .cloud domain?
Anyone can register a .cloud domain. It is not limited to companies, developers, or people in any specific country.
Are there restrictions on .cloud domains?
There are standard domain rules, like using allowed characters and meeting length limits. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions for the extension itself.
How much does a .cloud domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .cloud domain costs ₩3,089 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩40,259/년. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.