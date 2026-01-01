Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
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10K+
Users worldwide
OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain 등과 함께 작동합니다.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI 모델
여러 API 키를 관리하지 마십시오. 각 모델에 하나를 사용하십시오.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

Claude Opus 4.8을 포함한 6개의 모델

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

Grok 4.3을 포함한 2개의 모델

미스트랄

2 models including Mistral Large 3

월슈트

Kimi K2.6을 포함한 2개의 모델

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

다시 연결하지 않고 모델을 변경

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Hostinger AI Router를 사용하여 스택이 무엇을 할 수 있는지 알아보십시오.

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

SDK를 유지하십시오. 하나의 URL을 변경하십시오.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
SDK를 유지하십시오. 하나의 URL을 변경하십시오.

hPanel에서 추적 모델 사용

모델별 사용량을 확인하고 공유 신용 잔액을 관리하고 한 곳에서 업그레이드할 수 있습니다. 별도의 공급자 대시보드가 필요하지 않습니다.
hPanel에서 추적 모델 사용

One-click setup for AI apps

한 번의 클릭으로 OpenClaw 또는 Hermes Agent를 설치하고 자동으로 Hostinger AI 라우터에 연결합니다. 붙여 넣을 API 키가 없으며 편집할 구성 파일이 없습니다. hPanel에서 에이전트가 사용하는 모델을 선택하십시오.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • 모든 주요 모델, 하나의 균형을 사용

    별도의 계정이나 청구서 없이 ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini 등을 액세스할 수 있습니다.

  • 코드를 만지지 않고 모델을 변경

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    크레딧은 요청 당 측정됩니다, 그래서 당신은 결코 고정 월간 비용에 잠겨있다.

AI 라우터

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

호스팅어 AI Router는 모든 AI 모델을 위한 안전한 엔드포인트이자 대시보드입니다. 각 제공업체에서 계정을 개설하는 대신, 다양한 선도적인 모델에 접근할 수 있는 API 키를 받게 됩니다. 이 모든 것은 hPanel에서 바로 관리됩니다.

Which AI models can I use?

주요 모델은 모두 OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral 등이며, 텍스트, 이미지, 오디오, 임베딩 전반에 걸친 오픈 소스 모델도 포함됩니다. 단일 매개변수 변경만으로 모델을 전환하거나 비교할 수 있으며, 특정 공급업체에 종속되지 않습니다. 또한, 새로운 모델은 출시되는 즉시 사용 가능합니다.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

자신만의 가드레일(입력 및 출력 필터, 키별 지출 한도, 속도 제한)을 구축할 수 있습니다. 캐싱은 반복 요청 시 비용과 지연 시간을 줄여줍니다. 데이터 측면에서, 사용자의 프롬프트와 응답은 모델 학습에 사용되지 않습니다.

내 앱과 호스팅어 외부에서 사용할 수 있나요?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

호스팅어는 여러분의 개인 정보를 소중히 여깁니다

당사의 웹사이트는 사이트의 원활한 작동과 사용자의 상호작용 데이터 수집, 그리고 마케팅 목적을 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 허용 시, 쿠키 정책에 명시된 대로 광고와 분석을 위한 쿠키 사용에 동의하게 됩니다.