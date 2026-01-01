Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
미스트랄
월슈트
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
다시 연결하지 않고 모델을 변경
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Hostinger AI Router를 사용하여 스택이 무엇을 할 수 있는지 알아보십시오.
Route every request to the best available mode
SDK를 유지하십시오. 하나의 URL을 변경하십시오.
hPanel에서 추적 모델 사용
One-click setup for AI apps
모든 주요 모델, 하나의 균형을 사용
별도의 계정이나 청구서 없이 ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini 등을 액세스할 수 있습니다.
코드를 만지지 않고 모델을 변경
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
크레딧은 요청 당 측정됩니다, 그래서 당신은 결코 고정 월간 비용에 잠겨있다.
AI 라우터Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.