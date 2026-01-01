.studio 도메인으로 제한 없이 생성하세요
₩72,779/년₩20,1191학년첫 해 동안
72% 절약
.studio 도메인 관련
.studio 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.
.studio 도메인이란 무엇인가요?
.studio 도메인은 크리에이티브 전문가, 에이전시 및 스튜디오에서 흔히 사용하는 범용 최상위 도메인(TLD)입니다. 유연하고 지역에 구애받지 않는 이 도메인은 포트폴리오, 제작사 및 디자인 브랜드에 적합합니다.
.studio 도메인은 누구를 위한 것인가요?
.studio 도메인은 디자인 에이전시, 미술 스튜디오, 사진작가, 포트폴리오나 서비스를 선보이는 프리랜서 크리에이티브 전문가에게 적합합니다. 시각적인 작업을 강조하고 전문적인 크리에이티브 이미지를 구축하는 데 이상적입니다.
.studio 도메인을 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
.studio 도메인은 창의적인 공간이나 제작 중심의 공간임을 명확하게 나타내어 방문자가 한눈에 서비스를 파악할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 또한 비즈니스가 성장함에 따라 웹사이트, 이메일, 마케팅 전반에 걸쳐 일관된 브랜딩을 유지하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
.studio에 대한 도메인 정보
TLD
.studio
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
1년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
등록자 잠금
DNSSEC
ICANN 수수료
₩274
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격
팁
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
2. 짧고 간결하게
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
3. 미니멀하게
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
5. 선점하세요
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.studio 도메인 FAQ
What does a .studio domain mean?
A .studio domain usually signals a creative or professional studio, such as design, music, photography, or production. It was created for that kind of use, but today it’s used more broadly for brands and individuals in creative fields.
Is a .studio domain trusted?
Yes. .studio is a valid top-level domain with its own official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and brand than on the extension itself.
Is a .studio a good domain?
Yes, if you want a web address that matches a creative business, portfolio, or project. Search engines treat .studio and .com equally for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .studio domain or .com domain?
Choose .studio if you want a name that clearly fits a creative or production-focused brand, or if your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a general audience and broader recognition.
Who can register a .studio domain?
Anyone can register a .studio domain. There is no special residency, industry, or business requirement.
Are there restrictions on .studio domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed letters, numbers, and hyphens, and some reserved or blocked names may not be available through the registry.
How much does a .studio domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .studio domain costs ₩20,119 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩72,779/년. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.