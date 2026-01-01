.solutions 도메인을 사용하여 사람들이 문제를 해결하도록 도와주세요.
₩55,749/년₩6,1791학년첫 해 동안
89% 절약
.solutions 도메인 관련
.solutions 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.
.solutions 도메인이란 무엇인가요?
.solutions는 서비스, 답변 또는 문제 해결을 제공하는 기업 및 전문가에게 적합한 범용 최상위 도메인(TLD)입니다. 컨설팅 회사, 기술 제공업체 및 지원 중심 사이트에서 널리 사용됩니다.
.solutions 도메인은 누구를 위한 것인가요?
.solutions 도메인은 고객 문제 해결에 중점을 두는 컨설턴트, 에이전시, 소프트웨어 제공업체 및 기술 스타트업에 적합합니다. 이는 서비스 비즈니스, SaaS 도구 및 지원 플랫폼에 대한 문제 해결 전문성을 나타냅니다.
.solutions 도메인을 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
.solutions 도메인은 귀사가 해답과 문제 해결 서비스를 제공한다는 것을 명확하게 보여주어 방문자가 귀사의 가치를 빠르게 이해할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 또한, 비즈니스가 성장함에 따라 웹사이트, 이메일, 마케팅 전반에 걸쳐 일관된 브랜딩을 유지하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
.solutions에 대한 도메인 정보
TLD
.solutions
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
1년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
등록자 잠금
IDN 도메인
DNSSEC
ICANN 수수료
₩274
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격
팁
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
2. 짧고 간결하게
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
3. 미니멀하게
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
5. 선점하세요
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.solutions 도메인 FAQ
What does a .solutions domain mean?
A .solutions domain is a generic extension often used by businesses, teams, and projects that offer answers or services. Today, people usually read it as a sign that the site is about solving a problem.
Is a .solutions domain trusted?
Yes. .solutions is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website owner and content than the extension.
Is a .solutions a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about products, services, or advice that solve a specific need. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .solutions domain or .com domain?
Choose .solutions if you want a name that clearly matches a problem-solving brand and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .solutions domain?
Anyone can register a .solutions domain. There is no special eligibility requirement for individuals, businesses, or organizations.
Are there restrictions on .solutions domains?
Like most domains, a .solutions name must be unique and follow standard naming rules. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions tied to the extension.
How much does a .solutions domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .solutions domain costs ₩6,179 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩55,749/년. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.