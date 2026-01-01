.news 도메인으로 먼저 소식을 전하세요
₩58,849/년₩17,0291학년첫 해 동안
71% 절약
.news 도메인 관련
.news 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.
.news 도메인이란 무엇인가요?
.news 도메인은 뉴스, 미디어 및 저널리즘 웹사이트를 위해 만들어진 일반 최상위 도메인입니다. 특별한 자격 제한이 없으며 시의적절하고 정보 중심적인 콘텐츠에 널리 사용됩니다.
.news 도메인은 누구를 위한 것인가요?
.news 도메인은 시의적절한 소식을 공유하는 출판사, 언론 매체, 블로거 및 조직에 적합합니다. 뉴스 콘텐츠를 부각하고, 신뢰도를 구축하며, 일반 또는 특정 주제에 걸쳐 독자들에게 정보를 제공하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
.news 도메인을 선택하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
.news 도메인은 한눈에 콘텐츠의 초점을 명확히 보여주어 방문자가 정보와 업데이트를 빠르게 파악할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 또한 콘텐츠 제공량이 증가함에 따라 웹사이트, 이메일, 마케팅 전반에 걸쳐 일관된 브랜딩을 유지할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
.news에 대한 도메인 정보
TLD
.news
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
1년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
등록자 잠금
DNSSEC
ICANN 수수료
₩274
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격
팁
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
2. 짧고 간결하게
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
3. 미니멀하게
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
5. 선점하세요
다른 도메인 확장자를 살펴보세요
.com
전 세계인이 가장 선호하는 도메인
.online
귀사의 사업은 24시간 연중무휴로 운영됩니다.
.shop
웹사이트 방문자를 구매자로 전환하세요
.io
모든 스타트업이 원하는 도메인
.icu
.icu 도메인으로 비즈니스를 운영한다는 사실을 고객에게 알려보세요.
.xyz
신선하고, 현대적이며, 무한한 활용성을 자랑합니다.
.pro
당신이 가장 잘하는 것을 세상에 보여주세요
.cloud
현대 기업들이 운영되는 곳
.news 도메인 FAQ
What does a .news domain mean?
A .news domain is a web address extension for news-related sites, blogs, and publications. It usually signals that the site shares current events, updates, or reporting.
Is a .news domain trusted?
Yes. .news is a valid top-level domain, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep it standard and recognized.
Is a .news a good domain?
Yes, if your site focuses on news, updates, or timely information. Search engines treat .news the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content quality matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .news domain or .com domain?
Choose .news if you want a clear match for a news site and the .com you want is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Who can register a .news domain?
Anyone can register a .news domain. It is an open extension, so there are no eligibility checks based on location or industry.
Are there restrictions on .news domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and cannot include reserved names set by the registry.
How much does a .news domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .news domain costs ₩17,029 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩58,849/년. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.