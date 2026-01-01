Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain
.gallery 도메인 관련
What is a .gallery domain?
Who is a .gallery domain for?
Why choose a .gallery domain?
.gallery에 대한 도메인 정보
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
2. 짧고 간결하게
3. 미니멀하게
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
5. 선점하세요
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.icu 도메인으로 비즈니스를 운영한다는 사실을 고객에게 알려보세요.
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신선하고, 현대적이며, 무한한 활용성을 자랑합니다.
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현대 기업들이 운영되는 곳
.gallery 도메인 FAQ
What does a .gallery domain mean?
A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.
Is a .gallery domain trusted?
Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.
Should I choose a .gallery domain or .com domain?
Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.
Who can register a .gallery domain?
Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .gallery domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.
How much does a .gallery domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs ₩34,059 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩51,099/년.
Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.