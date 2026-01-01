Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

51,099/년34,0591학년
33% 절약
첫 해 동안
.gallery

.gallery 도메인 관련

.gallery 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

.gallery에 대한 도메인 정보

TLD
.gallery
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
1년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
등록자 잠금
DNSSEC

Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?

기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격

최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법

1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요

브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
인기 도메인은 빠르게 판매됩니다. 지금 바로 검색하고 원하는 도메인을 확보하세요.검색 시작

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.gallery 도메인 FAQ

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs ₩34,059 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩51,099/년.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

호스팅어는 여러분의 개인 정보를 소중히 여깁니다

당사의 웹사이트는 사이트의 원활한 작동과 사용자의 상호작용 데이터 수집, 그리고 마케팅 목적을 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 허용 시, 쿠키 정책에 명시된 대로 광고와 분석을 위한 쿠키 사용에 동의하게 됩니다.