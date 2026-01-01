.company 도메인으로 비즈니스를 시작하세요
₩37,159/년₩4,6391학년첫 해 동안
88% 절약
.company 도메인 관련
.company 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.
.company 도메인이란 무엇인가요?
.company는 규모나 업종에 관계없이 모든 기업을 위해 설계된 범용 최상위 도메인(TLD)입니다. 기업 웹사이트, 포트폴리오, 전문적인 온라인 정체성 구축에 널리 사용되며, 위치 제한이 없습니다.
.company 도메인은 누구를 위한 것인가요?
.company 도메인은 명확하고 전문적인 정체성을 구축하고자 하는 기업, 에이전시, B2B 업체에 이상적입니다. 지주회사, 자회사, 그리고 통일된 온라인 이미지를 공유하는 글로벌 팀에 적합합니다.
.company 도메인을 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
.company 도메인은 조직의 정체성을 명확하게 보여주고 일관되고 전문적인 이미지를 구축하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 방문자가 조직을 빠르게 인식할 수 있도록 도와주며 웹사이트, 이메일 주소, 장기적인 브랜딩 등 다양한 분야에서 효과적으로 활용될 수 있습니다.
.company에 대한 도메인 정보
TLD
.company
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
1년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
등록자 잠금
IDN 도메인
DNSSEC
ICANN 수수료
₩274
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격
팁
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
2. 짧고 간결하게
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
3. 미니멀하게
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
5. 선점하세요
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.company 도메인 FAQ
What does a .company domain mean?
A .company domain is a generic top-level domain used to identify a business or organization. People usually read it as a company website, but it can fit any commercial brand or project.
Is a .company domain trusted?
Yes. .company is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site’s content and security than on the extension.
Is a .company a good domain?
Yes, if you want a name that clearly signals a business or brand. Search engines treat .company and .com equally for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .company domain or .com domain?
Choose .company if you want a brandable name that fits a business site and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .company domain?
Anyone can register a .company domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations in most cases.
Are there restrictions on .company domains?
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must be between 1 and 63 characters, and some reserved or trademarked names may not be available.
How much does a .company domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .company domain costs ₩4,639 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩37,159/년. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.